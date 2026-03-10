Rev. A.R. Bernard, Timothy Dolan Sworn In as NYPD Co-Chief Chaplains

Rev. A.R. Bernard (second from right), founder of the Christian Cultural Center in Brooklyn, and former Archbishop of New York Timothy Dolan (right), are sworn in as co-chief chaplains of the New York Police Department on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. | Screenshot: YouTube/ Eyewitness News ABC7NY

Rev. A.R. Bernard, founder of the Christian Cultural Center megachurch in Brooklyn, and former Archbishop of New York Timothy Dolan have been sworn in as co-chief chaplains of the New York Police Department’s Chaplain’s Unit.

The installation ceremony took place on Wednesday at One Police Plaza in Manhattan and was attended by Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. Both Bernard and Dolan, who recently stepped away from leading major Christian institutions, expressed appreciation for the opportunity to continue serving the city in their new roles.

Bernard transitioned out of his longtime role as senior pastor last September, passing leadership of the church to his son, Jamaal Bernard.

Reflecting on the appointment, Bernard emphasized the spiritual and emotional demands faced by police officers. “To serve the New York City Police Department is more than an honor. I consider it a calling. The men and women of this department carry extraordinary weight, moral, emotional, and often spiritual. They bear that weight quietly and at good and great personal cost. I believe that spiritual health and moral clarity are not luxuries for policing. They are necessities,” Bernard expressed his gratitude.

Dolan, who retired from his post in February and was succeeded by Archbishop Ronald Hicks, described the new role as another blessing in his life of ministry.

“Since the welcome arrival, a month ago of my successor, Archbishop Ronald Hicks, as you might imagine, I've been frequently thanking the Lord for the abundant blessings he gave me during my 17 happy years here as archbishop. And you know what? This morning's ceremony sure ranks high up among them and gives me a lot of hope that His graces will continue,” Dolan said.

“And my duty will be to affirm the life, the goodness, and light while also standing next to you as you witness and do your best to stop the death, the evil, and darkness, reminding you that the God in whom we trust is there in both,” Dolan explained.

Founded in 1906, the NYPD Chaplains Unit provides 24/7 spiritual care to more than 50,000 uniformed and civilian members of the department through 12 chaplains from various faith traditions.