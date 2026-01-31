UK Baptists Raise Over $124,000 to Aid Students After Spurgeon’s College Closure

The Spurgeon's College, a Baptist training college is located in London, England. | Photo Credit: Flickr/ One Cut

Baptist churches and individual supporters across the United Kingdom have contributed more than $124,000 to help students impacted by the abrupt shutdown of Spurgeon’s College, following an emergency fundraising appeal launched by the Baptist Union of Great Britain.

The response came after the historic London-based theological college ceased operations with immediate effect in July 2025, a decision trustees attributed to “significant” financial strain, declining enrollment, and the sudden loss of a major funding partnership.

Established in 1856 by famed Baptist preacher Charles Haddon Spurgeon, the institution trained generations of pastors and missionaries over its 169-year history before its unexpected closure.

As a result of the decision, as many as 200 students were left facing uncertainty regarding their studies, finances, and accreditation arrangements.

To address the immediate fallout, the Baptist Union moved quickly to set up a temporary Student Support Office staffed by former Spurgeon’s College employees, aiming to bring stability during the transition.

Within a month, the interim team completed assessments of outstanding academic work, issued certificates, and secured essential student records to safeguard ministerial accreditation and assessment processes.

Even with those measures in place, many students encountered financial difficulties. Those pressures led the Baptist Union to launch a focused fundraising appeal in September, which concluded in early November 2025 after raising £90,000—more than $124,000—according to The Baptist Times.

The funds allowed the Baptist Union to fully reimburse students who had already paid fees to Spurgeon’s College and to offer further financial assistance to Baptist students continuing along approved ministerial training pathways.

Tim Fergusson, ministries team co-leader at the Baptist Union, said the response exceeded expectations. “We have been delighted and humbled by the generosity and compassion of Baptists across our Union that is expressed in the donations made,” he said. “The total enabled us to help more students than we initially thought would be possible, and to a higher level.”

The Baptist Union continues to support ministerial development through an annual bursary program valued at £140,000 (about $193,500) and has encouraged ongoing prayer for students and staff affected by the college’s closure.