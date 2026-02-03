Josh Powell to Be Nominated for Southern Baptist Convention President

Josh Powell, Lead Pastor at Taylors First Baptist Church in Taylors, SC. | Screenshot: YouTube/ New Orleans Seminary

South Carolina pastor Josh Powell is expected to be nominated for president of the Southern Baptist Convention, according to a report from Baptist Press.

The 2026 Southern Baptist Convention Annual Meeting is scheduled for June 9–10 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

Powell currently serves as lead pastor of Taylors First Baptist Church in South Carolina. His previous pastoral roles include serving at Lake Murray Baptist Church in Lexington, South Carolina, and First Baptist Church of Fairdale in Fairdale, Kentucky.

He earned a bachelor’s degree from North Greenville University and completed his Master of Divinity at Southern Baptist Theological Seminary.

Powell comes from a multigenerational Southern Baptist pastoral family, with his father, grandfather, father-in-law, and grandfather-in-law all having served as Southern Baptist pastors, as reported by the Baptist Press.

In comments to the Baptist Press, Powell said he has participated in dozens of mission trips spanning five continents and served as an independent missionary in South Asia from 2009 to 2014.

His denominational leadership experience includes serving as president of the South Carolina Baptist Convention, acting as a trustee at Southern Seminary—where he also served as trustee chair—and holding a board position at North Greenville University, including time as board chair.