One Million Moms Calls for Super Bowl Boycott Over Bad Bunny’s Drag Performance

Bad Bunny, the Puerto Rican rapper and singer. | Photo credit: Facebook/ Bad Bunny

One Million Moms is calling on Christians to boycott this year’s Super Bowl halftime show, objecting to the planned performance by Bad Bunny.

The group says the halftime show scheduled for Super Bowl LX on Feb. 8 will feature overtly political and sexually charged content centered on “queer icons,” which it argues is inappropriate for a family audience.

Turning Point USA confirmed that it will stream an alternative broadcast titled the “All American Halftime Show” across its own platforms and partner outlets, including The Daily Wire, OAN, and National News Desks, according to CBN News.

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, is slated to headline the Apple Music halftime performance, an event that typically attracts more than 100 million viewers worldwide.

According to Movieguide, the rapper plans to wear a dress during the performance and frame the show as a tribute to “generations of drag, resistance and cultural rebellion.”

The National Football League has not issued a formal response to the criticism, though Commissioner Roger Goodell has previously said the selection of Bad Bunny was “carefully thought through” and intended to create a “unified moment,” as cited by One Million Moms.

Christian voices have also raised concerns about the performance. Worship leader Cory Asbury and Christian influencer Jon Root have argued that Bad Bunny’s appearance promotes divisive political messaging rather than entertainment.

Bad Bunny is widely known for his public support of LGBT ideology and his opposition to U.S. immigration enforcement. He recently declined to include U.S. cities on his upcoming “Debí Tirar Más Fotos” tour, citing opposition to ICE raids and saying American audiences have already had ample opportunity to see him perform, even as he accepted the NFL’s invitation to headline the halftime show.

The artist has previously drawn criticism from conservative groups for cross-dressing in music videos and wearing skirts on stage. During the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show, he made a surprise appearance alongside Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, a performance One Million Moms later condemned as “inappropriate.”

CBN also cited Samuel Short of The Western Journal, who argued that Bad Bunny’s upcoming appearance “reflects the social and spiritual decline in America” and accused the NFL of alienating its conservative fan base. “Families and children watching at home, should they tune in, will now be subjected to the spectacle of a man in a dress,” he wrote.

Turning Point USA has invited the public to vote on which music genre should be featured during its alternative halftime program. A dedicated website for the event encourages viewers to register for updates and pledge to boycott the NFL’s official halftime broadcast.