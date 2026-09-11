Robert Jeffress Condemns James Talarico’s Beliefs as “Blasphemous” at Dallas GOP Convention

Robert Jeffress, senior pastor of First Baptist Dallas, speaks at the Republican National Midterm Convention in Dallas on Sept. 10, 2026 | Screenshot: YouTube/ The Economic Times

First Baptist Dallas Pastor Robert Jeffress sharply criticized Democratic U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico’s theological and political views during the second night of the Republican Party’s midterm convention in Dallas, describing them as “blasphemous,” “evil” and incompatible with Christianity.

Speaking Thursday at the American Airlines Center, Jeffress told attendees that although he did not believe “all Republicans are saints,” he viewed the Democratic Party as promoting positions he considers sinful. The Dallas gathering was the Republican Party’s first midterm convention and was held Sept. 9-10 as the GOP sought to mobilize supporters ahead of the November elections.

“There is a difference between falling into sin and being an advocate for sin,” Jeffress declared. “The Democrat Party advocates for evil; they are advocates for sin, and we need to call it that way.”

Jeffress also argued that government leaders have a responsibility to protect the country from wrongdoing. “For we know deep down that God has given every leader, including our great President Donald Trump — He’s given Donald Trump not just the right, but the responsibility to protect our nation from evildoers, whether they come from without or within our own country.”

The pastor then directed his remarks toward Talarico, who is running as the Democratic nominee against Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton for a U.S. Senate seat. The Texas race has emerged as one of the closely watched contests of the 2026 midterm cycle.

“James Talarico believes there is a spectrum of genders, but in Matthew 19, Jesus said there are only two genders, ‘male and female,’” Jeffress said. “James Talarico believes that all religions are equally valid and are simply different truths or different paths up the same mountain of truth.”

Jeffress contrasted those positions with his interpretation of Christian teaching about salvation through Jesus Christ.

“But Jesus Christ disagrees with James Talarico. In John 14:6, Jesus said, ‘I am the way, the truth, and the life. No man comes to the Father but by me.’ James Talarico describes himself as ‘a Christian who hates Christianity.’ And perhaps he was telling the truth about that.”

Jeffress went on to say that “the beliefs of James Talarico” were “more than wrong,” characterizing them as “blasphemous,” “evil” and “not beliefs that any true Christian could support ever.”

“We must condemn the beliefs of James Talarico,” the pastor stated.

Democratic leaders responded to the Republican gathering with their own events in Dallas, including appearances by House Democrats intended to counter the GOP’s messaging. The competing events focused in part on the economy, healthcare and the Trump administration’s record.

Talarico also organized a statewide “Love Thy Neighbor” food drive during the convention, presenting the event as an alternative focused on grocery costs and assistance to local communities.