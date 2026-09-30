Sri Lanka Sentences 15 Men to Over 200 Years Each for Easter Sunday Bombings

The interior of St. Sebastian’s Church in Negombo, Sri Lanka, after a suicide bombing during Easter Sunday services on April 21, 2019. | Screenshot: YouTube/ BBC News

A Sri Lankan court’s decision to impose prison terms exceeding 200 years on each of 15 men convicted over the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings has drawn a cautious response from the country’s Christian community. The attacks on churches and hotels left at least 267 people dead.

A three-judge High Court panel convicted the 15 defendants last week and handed down consecutive sentences ranging from 200 to 260 years each, according to Christian Solidarity Worldwide (CSW).

Nine suicide bombers carried out the April 21, 2019, attacks, striking three churches during Easter services and several hotels. At least 39 foreign tourists, including at least four Americans, were among those killed, while hundreds of others were wounded.

The attacks, which were inspired by the Islamic State terror group (IS), were among the deadliest acts of terrorism in Sri Lanka’s history and were linked to two local Islamist militant organizations.

“After more than seven years, this is an important step towards justice for the victims, survivors and their families,” The National Christian Evangelical Alliance Sri Lanka said in a statement. “However, this verdict should not be the end of the search for truth and accountability. Questions remain about whether others were involved in planning, supporting or enabling the attacks. These matters must continue to be investigated in a credible and transparent way.”

The 15 convicted men are members of Sri Lanka’s Muslim minority. Prosecutors identified Islamic cleric Naufer Moulavi as a key organizer of the attacks, and he was among those given life sentences.

Investigations into whether others helped plan or facilitate the bombings have continued. After a new government took office in late 2024, authorities reopened inquiries into possible links between individuals associated with former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the attackers. Rajapaksa and his family have denied any involvement.

A parliamentary investigation previously concluded that police and intelligence officials failed to act on repeated warnings before the bombings. In July, a former police chief and a former senior Defense Ministry official were sentenced to death for failing to respond adequately to foreign intelligence alerts.

Police also arrested retired Maj. Gen. Suresh Sallay earlier this year. The former intelligence chief is accused of having prior knowledge of the plot and colluding with Islamist extremists to create a political crisis. Sallay remains in custody and denies the allegations.