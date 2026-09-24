Anglican, Methodist and Presbyterian Leaders Back State Police in Nigeria

Assembly of clergy and laity at the 2025 Joint Conference of the United Methodist Church in Nigeria. | Photo credit: United Methodist Church Nigeria (UMCN) website/Joseph Dauda Balassa

Leaders of three major Christian denominations in Nigeria have endorsed the creation of state police as the country continues to confront kidnappings and other violent crimes.

The position was outlined in a communiqué following the 10th meeting of the Spiritual Advisory Council of Christ Church in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. The council includes leaders from the Anglican, Methodist and Presbyterian churches.

The church leaders welcomed federal efforts to restructure policing through a dual system of state and federal police commands, saying the model could provide more localized and effective security if properly implemented. They also expressed concern over persistent kidnappings and violent crime despite recent security gains and urged the government and security agencies to take urgent action.

Their support comes as President Bola Tinubu’s administration and the National Assembly move forward with proposed changes to Nigeria’s security structure.

Femi Gbajabiamila, Tinubu’s chief of staff, said June 4 that discussions had begun months earlier on a plan to establish separate Federal and State Police Services. The Senate later advanced the constitutional process, passing a state police bill June 24 with support from more than two-thirds of senators.

Under the proposed framework, governors would participate in appointing state police commissioners, subject to confirmation by state Houses of Assembly and other safeguards. Governors would also be permitted to issue lawful written policy directives on public safety and order.

The legislation includes provisions intended to prevent state police from targeting individuals, political parties or groups merely for criticizing the government, except as permitted by law.

Concerns over political interference remain, however, with critics warning that governors could misuse state police against opponents or minorities. Questions have also been raised about funding disparities, training standards and coordination with federal forces.

On July 14, the House withdrew an earlier state police amendment and began considering the revised “State Police Bill” submitted by President Tinubu, passing it for second reading as lawmakers called for further review.

The Christian Association of Nigeria also backed faster constitutional and legislative action on state police in June. CAN President Daniel Okoh made the appeal after a National Church Denominational Leaders Summit in Abuja, where church leaders also called for stronger intelligence gathering and greater accountability from security agencies.