Michael Youssef Warns of Islamist Influence in Texas, Urges Christians “to be bold” Ahead of AWAKE Houston

Michael Youssef | Photo credit: Faceobok/ Michael Youssef

Pastor and evangelist Michael Youssef is warning Christians to “wake up” to what he describes as growing Islamist influence in the United States, particularly in Texas.

Youssef, founder of Leading The Way, bestselling author and senior pastor of the Church of the Apostles in Atlanta, will deliver that message Saturday at AWAKE Houston, a citywide gathering centered on worship, prayer and evangelism at the Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land.

AWAKE Houston is part of AWAKE America, a national prayer and revival initiative founded by Youssef. The Sept. 19 event will feature Youssef alongside Grammy-winning worship artist Chris Tomlin, with O.S. Hawkins serving as host.

In an interview with The Christian Post ahead of the gathering, Youssef said his experience growing up in Egypt and leaving the country in 1969 before later immigrating to the United States shaped his concerns about political Islam and socialism.

Youssef pointed specifically to developments in Texas, where he claimed some Muslim groups are seeking to build communities shaped by Islamic principles while benefiting from what he called the “generosity” of Texans.

He also cited Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s opposition to sharia law and referred to Islamic religious tribunals operating through some mosques in the state. Abbott has publicly made opposition to sharia a prominent issue in Texas politics.

Youssef said he sees parallels between current developments in Texas and concerns he raised about Britain roughly two decades ago. He also argued that Islamist movements have historically formed tactical alliances with left-wing political groups, pointing to Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution as an example.

“So I want to wake America up to what is going on,” he said. “You must get out of the pew and share Christ because that’s the only hope. ... The law can do things. The politicians can do some things, but we know ultimately it’s a part of the Gospel that’s going to change lives.”

The event will also feature Ahmed Joktan, a former Muslim and the son of a former grand mufti of Mecca who converted to Christianity and later founded Mecca to Christ Ministries International. Youssef said Joktan’s testimony demonstrates why Christians should openly share their faith despite cultural resistance.

“He now loves Christ, preaches Christ, and we invite him to share his testimony and to challenge the Christians to be bold,” Youssef said, adding that believers should not “cower in the church walls.”

Youssef said another goal of the gathering is to bring together Christians from different churches and denominations at a time of significant division within both the Church and American society.

“We are united on the Gospel of Jesus Christ,” he said. “The seriousness of that unity is when Christ is at the center, and the proclamation of the fact that Jesus and only Jesus is the way, the truth and the life, and no one comes to the Father but by Him. Let our unity be around Jesus.”