Sydney Pastors Say “LGBTQ Left-Wing Activists” Attacked Home, Threatened to Kill Family

Photo credit: Facebook/ Echo Church (modified from original).

A married pastoral couple in Sydney, Australia, say four men described as “LGBTQ left-wing activists” targeted their family home and threatened to kill them only days after their address was reportedly shared online.

Echo Church, the Pentecostal congregation led by Andrew Sedra and his wife, Noleen, said in a Facebook post that the men confronted the couple at their home along with relatives Martin and Millicent Sedra and the relatives’ newborn baby.

According to the church, the men shouted, “I will f---ing kill you,” “I will take you m-----f----- down,” and “I know where you live and I’ll be at your doorstep every night.” The congregation asked supporters to pray for the family’s protection and safety.

Protestia reported that four people, including two wearing hoods, arrived at the residence on the night of Sept. 3, shut off the home’s electricity and attempted to force their way inside.

Andrew Sedra later posted video of the confrontation on X, saying the intruders appeared to know the names of everyone in the household, including the newborn child. He said the baby was repeatedly mentioned while threats were directed at the family.

The Sedra family, which reportedly has Coptic Egyptian roots, has said members previously experienced religious persecution before relocating to Australia. Andrew and Noleen Sedra have publicly opposed same-sex relationships and abortion and have also criticized the influence of Islam in Western societies, feminism and “wokeism.”

Following the incident, the family appealed for assistance to relocate. They said threats connected to their ministry had continued for more than a year, although they had not previously sought financial support. A fundraising campaign has since been launched on the Christian crowdfunding platform GiveSendGo to help cover the cost of an urgent move.

Despite the threats, the family said they would “continue to preach the truth of the Bible with courage and boldness” and indicated that the incident had not weakened their commitment to their ministry.