UMC Launches Solar and Battery Pilot Program for U.S. Churches

Photo credit: Unsplash/ Manny Becerra

The United Methodist Church has introduced a pilot initiative aimed at helping congregations across the United States install solar panels and strengthen their sustainability efforts through specialized training.

The UMC Solar and Battery Pilot Program was launched jointly by the General Board of Global Ministries Environmental Sustainability and the United Methodist Committee on Relief U.S. Disaster Response.

As many as 20 churches will be chosen to participate. Applications will remain open through Nov. 2, with selected congregations expected to be notified in December before training begins in January.

The Rev. Jenny Philips, director of Environmental Sustainability at Global Ministries, told The Christian Post that the initiative emerged from collaboration between UMCOR and Global Ministries “to make disaster response and recovery more sustainable.”

Over time, church leaders began exploring how solar panels and battery systems could be used more effectively at local congregations, allowing churches to support not only their own facilities but also surrounding communities. While the UMC has previously backed solar projects at medical facilities, shelters and schools overseas, the new pilot is focused specifically on U.S. congregations.

Representatives from each participating church will join a two-month cohort training program beginning in January, with sessions focused on developing sustainability projects for church campuses. Some of the congregations taking part will also receive grants to help fund solar panel installations.

Philips said the program aligns with the mission of Global Ministries, which states that “God’s Mission reclaims the life of all creatures and redeems all creation for God’s intended purpose.”

“Genesis tells us that God's first act of creation was the sun — a massive star burning with energy. Humans have relied on energy from the sun since their beginning — for light and warmth, food and sustenance,” she said.

“We are damaging God's creation through the burning of greenhouse gases that exacerbate climate change, which disproportionately impacts the most vulnerable among us. Now that we have the power to harness this energy from heaven, we have a responsibility to amplify God's light through Christ to all of creation.”