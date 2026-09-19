Evangelical Christianity Growing Among Young Adults, Men, and Ethnic Minorities in Britain: Report

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ NATHAN MULLET

Evangelicals in the United Kingdom are “younger, more ethnically diverse, and more likely to be male than the wider population,” according to a new report from the Evangelical Alliance UK.

The “Understanding UK Evangelicals” report was released to mark the Evangelical Alliance’s 180th anniversary. Conducted by Whitestone Insight between Feb. 25 and March 8, the study surveyed 8,407 U.K. adults, including 3,804 Christians.

Researchers estimate that 12.3 million people in the U.K. either hold Evangelical beliefs, identify as Evangelical, or both.

“Adults under 35 are the age group most likely to identify as Evangelical and to hold Evangelical beliefs,” the report reads. “Approximately a third of the most committed Evangelicals come from ethnically diverse backgrounds, while an estimated 60% of Evangelicals are male.”

The study found that 64% of practicing Christians are Evangelical by either identity or belief. Practicing Christians were defined as those who attend church at least monthly and pray and read the Bible independently at least weekly.

Across the wider population, 11.4%, or about 8 million people, identify as Evangelical. Another 7.9%, or 5.5 million, qualify as “broad Evangelicals,” meaning they both hold Evangelical beliefs and identify with the label. The report says 14.1% of U.K. adults hold Evangelical beliefs.

A smaller group, 3.8% of the population, or about 2.6 million people, were classified as “classic Evangelicals,” meaning they strongly hold Evangelical beliefs, identify as Evangelical and belong to Protestant traditions.

Young adults were the most likely age group to fall into these categories. Among classic Evangelicals, 43% are under 35, including 19.4% ages 18 to 24 and 24.1% ages 25 to 34. Among broad Evangelicals, 41% are under 35.

Nearly 30% of Evangelicals come from ethnic minority backgrounds, compared with 17% of the wider U.K. adult population. Black Christians make up 27.9% of classic Evangelicals, and 63% of black respondents said they would be comfortable describing themselves as Evangelical.

The findings also show a clear male majority. Men account for 61.6% of classic Evangelicals and 59.8% of broad Evangelicals, contrasting with the more traditional image of U.K. church attendance.

Pentecostals make up the largest denominational group among classic Evangelicals at 29%. Anglicans represent 17% of classic Evangelicals and 24% of broad Evangelicals. Roman Catholics account for 19% of broad Evangelicals.

The Evangelical Alliance said the findings were “incredibly encouraging news,” noting that “at a time of widely reported decline in religion, the statistics tell a different story.” The report added, “Evangelical Christianity is thriving among young people, ethnic minority populations and men,” and said, “The U.K. church is growing, and this looks set to continue, given the demographics.”