World Evangelical Alliance Raises Alarm Over Violence Near Christian Village in West Bank

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Taylor Brandon

The World Evangelical Alliance called on Israel at the United Nations Human Rights Council to curb settler violence and halt settlement expansion in the West Bank.

Speaking on behalf of Evangelicals in the Middle East, the WEA urged Israel to protect Palestinian civilians, prevent settler attacks, hold perpetrators accountable and stop the appropriation of Palestinian land in accordance with international law.

The statement was delivered by Markus Hofer during the council’s 63rd session. The alliance said settler violence and Israeli military operations were contributing to the dispossession and displacement of Palestinians, “including Christians.”

The WEA said residents of Taybeh, which the group described as the territory's last predominantly Christian village, have reported repeated settler incursions, intimidation, property damage, fires and attempts to seize privately owned land. The statement also cited reports of a new outpost established near the village in May and further attacks on homes and property in August.

In a related press release, the Rev. Jack Sara, director of the WEA’s Middle East and North Africa region, said his Christian faith compelled him to defend the dignity and safety of all people.

“The continuing violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinian communities in the West Bank — against families, homes, land, livelihoods and places of worship — demands the attention of the global church,” Sara said. “Violence and injustice cannot be justified by religion, nationalism or claims to the land.”

The United Nations and most governments consider Israeli settlements in the West Bank illegal under international law governing military occupation, while Israel rejects that interpretation and considers the territory disputed.

Palestinian Christians, concentrated mainly in and around Bethlehem, Ramallah and other West Bank communities, have long faced pressure linked to settlement expansion and land disputes.