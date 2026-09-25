Senators Press Trump to Confront Xi Over Detained Pastors, Religious Minorities

President Donald Trump walks with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a tour of Marine One and the South Lawn helipad at the White House on Sept. 24, 2026. | Screenshot: YouTube/ The White House

A bipartisan group of 10 U.S. senators called on President Donald Trump to raise China’s persecution of Christian pastors and other religious minorities during his summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Washington this week.

Led by Sens. Ted Budd, R-N.C., and Tim Kaine, D-Va., the lawmakers thanked Trump for diplomatic pressure they said helped secure the July 3 release of Beijing Zion Church founder Ezra Jin after 266 days in detention.

The senators said further pressure on the Chinese Communist Party is still needed to protect religious believers and secure the release of those imprisoned for their faith.

“The United States should continue to promote international religious freedom by calling on the Government of the People’s Republic of China to end its harassment and persecution of members of religious organizations, unconditionally release all unjustly detained political prisoners imprisoned for exercising their right to freedom of religious belief, and ensure that detainees who have not yet been released are treated humanely,” the letter said.

Pointing to Jin’s release, the senators urged Trump to “continue keeping those persecuted for their faith in China, including ethnic and religious minority groups such as Tibetan Buddhists, Christians, Uyghur Muslims, and Falun Gong practitioners, top of mind in conversations with President Xi.”

The letter also cited Pastor Gao Quanfu of Light of Zion Church in Xi’an and his wife, Pastor Tang Bingyi of the same church, and eight remaining leaders from Beijing Zion Church: Gao Yingjia, Wang Lin, Yin Huibin, Wang Zhong, Wang Cong, Liu Zhenbin, Lin Shucheng and Wu Qiuyu.

In addition to Sens. Ted Budd, R-N.C., and Tim Kaine, D-Va., the bipartisan letter was signed by Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa; Jeff Merkley, D-Ore.; Roger Wicker, R-Miss.; Peter Welch, D-Vt.; Katie Britt, R-Ala.; Tim Scott, R-S.C.; James Lankford, R-Okla.; and Ted Cruz, R-Texas.