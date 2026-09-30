World Evangelical Alliance Celebrates 180th Anniversary With Global Online Gatherings

Screenshot of 180th Anniversary Celebration Zoom webinar/ WOA

The World Evangelical Alliance (WEA) marked its 180th anniversary with online gatherings. Founded in London in 1846, the WEA represents more than 650 million evangelicals through nine regional alliances spanning 160 countries.

Hundreds of participants from more than 20 countries joined two Zoom events on Sept. 23, scheduled at different times to accommodate multiple time zones.

WEA Secretary General the Rev. Botrus Mansour opened both gatherings by reflecting on the importance of evangelical unity.

“There is always a tension between the desire to follow this call to unity and our natural evangelical tendency to act according to our own convictions and conscience, and this has intensified with the addition of diverse cultures and strong national identities. But we continue today by the grace of God in humility, celebrating our diversity on the one hand, yet knowing that what unites us is much more, and we need one another,”

Mansour said WEA members remain independent while voluntarily choosing to work and fellowship together. To illustrate what holds the alliance together, he cited the hymn phrase “His banner over me is love.”

After a responsive reading from Luke 4:18–19, Mansour introduced the Call 33 initiative, describing it as “It’s a collaborative initiative answering God’s call together toward 2033.”

He also reflected on documents from WEA’s history and said he had asked himself, “what were the proverbial net and the fish that God had placed in the WEA’s hands? And then I came across a document prepared several years ago called Road Map 2030.” Mansour said the document centers on four priorities: strengthening national alliances, advocacy, collaboration and strong organizational structures.

A video highlighting the history of the WEA, which traces its beginnings to an 1846 gathering of 50 evangelical leaders from around the world, was followed by remarks from the Rev. Dr. Chris Wright, director of International Ministries at Langham Partnership International. Wright reflected on the influence of Langham founder John Stott, a major figure in the WEA’s history.

Looking ahead, WEA Web and IT Manager James Burden introduced the organization’s new website, while Rachel Afeaki-Taumoepeau, leader of the South Pacific Regional Evangelical Alliance, led a prayer for unity.

The anniversary gathering concluded with video messages from evangelical leaders around the world reflecting on the WEA’s history and legacy.

In a written statement issued before the event, Godfrey Yogarajah, chair of the WEA International Council, described the alliance as “the church in the marketplace. The church at the table of the nations. The church speaking where others will not, serving where others cannot, and praying when all else fails. But I want to be careful not to simply give you a history lesson. Because the real story of the WEA is not a story about us”. He continued: “To God be the glory today, and for the next 180, and beyond.”

The WEA has also designated the final Sunday of September as “WEA Day,” a time for evangelical celebration and collaboration.