WEA Launches 14th General Assembly in Seoul with a Vision of “The Gospel for Everyone”

Attorney Botrus Mansour, secretary general?designate of the World Evangelical Alliance, delivers his first address to the WEA General Assembly in Seoul on Oct. 26, 2025. | Photo credit: Christian Daily International/ Hudson Tsuei

Opening its 14th General Assembly on Monday morning at Sarang Church, the World Evangelical Alliance (WEA) set the theme as “The Gospel for Everyone by 2033.”

Running Oct. 27–31, the gathering began with WEA Executive Chair the Rev. Goodwill Shana calling Evangelicals to renewed unity and long-range vision as they look toward 2033, the 2,000th anniversary of Christ’s resurrection.

“This assembly is more than a meeting,” Shana said. “It is a gathering of a family, a time to pray together, think together, and reimagine how the WEA can serve the global Church in the years ahead.”

Framing the event as a historic pivot for the Alliance, Shana noted the transition to a new International Council and the handover to a new Secretary General, stressing that WEA’s strength is rooted not in structure but in relationships linking churches and leaders worldwide.

“We are Evangelicals united for global transformation,” he said. “Across nations and cultures, we come together to demonstrate the unity that Christ gives.”

Attorney Botrus Mansour, the secretary general–designate who will assume leadership at the close of the assembly, delivered an inaugural address.

“It is very touching to see brothers and sisters from all around the world, bound together in the blood of Christ,” Mansour said, reflecting on Psalm 133 and John 17 to underline the biblical mandate for unity.

“Jesus prayed, ‘Let them be one as we are one,’” he said. “Just imagine the closeness of that unity — like the Father, Son and Holy Spirit. That is the kind of bond we are called to live out.”

Affirming the Evangelical movement’s diversity of languages, cultures, and traditions, Mansour argued that difference should fortify, not fracture, the global Church.

“We are diverse,” he said, “but the wall of separation has been demolished. We are one in Christ. Let’s celebrate that in this conference and walk together to fulfill the mission God has given us.”

Representing the host region, Asia Evangelical Alliance chair Godfrey Yogarajah welcomed delegates and cast the assembly as a milestone for global Evangelical collaboration.

“Asia, with its rich heritage and Evangelical growth, is privileged to host this General Assembly,” he said. “Together, we stand united in faith and vision to strengthen the church, deepen fellowship, and extend Christ’s love worldwide.”

The Rev. Seok-soon Im, chairman of the Korea Evangelical Fellowship, offered greetings on behalf of the Korean church, thanking Sarang Church and Yoido Full Gospel Church for their partnership in hosting.

Across the week, delegates will gather for worship and prayer, hear panels, and participate in strategic conversations designed to enhance cooperation among national and regional alliances.