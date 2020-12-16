Electors in Texas are now challenging the four battleground states to reject the alleged results of the 2020 elections by calling legislators to appoint new electors.

On Monday, Dec. 14, state electors from Texas passed a 34-to-four vote resolution which urges lawmakers from the four states - Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania - to appoint new electors, One America News Network reported.

The Lone Star state brought up the challenge of instating new electors after casting all 38 of the state's votes for President Donald Trump.

Under the new resolution, congressional lawmakers should reject the alleged outcome of the electoral vote count if new electors in the four battleground states will not be appointed. In the initial vote count, Joe Biden has surpassed the required 270 electoral votes to win the race with 306 electoral votes to date.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed the lawsuit last week on Tuesday and called for the election results to be overturned. Paxton made mention of the four battleground states due to multiple evidences of massive voting fraud. Paxton argued that election results in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan should be considered unconstitutional since they violated state and federal laws in light of the voting fraud.

In an earlier report by Christianity Daily, the Texas lawsuit gained much support from several states including Arkansas, Alabama, Kansas, Indiana, Florida, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Utah, Tennessee and West Virginia. More than 100 Republican House Representatives also supported the lawsuit.

In a press release, Paxton shared that "the four states exploited the COVID-19 pandemic to justify ignoring federal and state election laws and unlawfully enacting last-minute changes, thus skewing the results of the 2020 general election."

However, the lawsuit was dismissed by the Supreme Court claiming that the state lack enough standing to carry on the suit.

Another issue that seem to arise with the original motion passed in Texas was the language used. The electors called the Supreme Court's decision as an act of "moral cowardice" but was taken out of provision saying that such language were overly combative.

The elector for Texas District 21, Richard 'Tex' Hall, mentioned how such a language can get attention "but not in the right way."

"So these two small words, 'moral cowardice,' are like this fire ant bite that I got the other day. It's little, but it's irritating and everybody's had one.

"So when you throw those words out front, yes, you get their attention, but not in the right way.

While the resolution has been passed to overturn the 2020 U.S. election results, it remains without binding power over the decision of the other state's electors, especially those belonging in the battleground states.

Still, it gives hope to President Donald Trump's supporters that the fight for overturning the earlier results of the election is not yet done. What would be next is the electoral process on Jan. 6 when the House and the Senate will convene to finalize and tally the results of the race.