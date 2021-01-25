Given society's disregard for the precious human life by upholding abortion, worsened by some of the government's laws that encourage it, parents should teach their children about the sanctity of life.

Religious educator and nursing instructor, Rick Becker, suggested four ways to nurture the minds of children into becoming pro-life individuals, Christian Headlines reported.

Talk about abortion.

First, talking about abortion. Becker said that it would only feel uncomfortable at first but this topic should be tackled a lot with children. Controversial issues like abortion should be discussed around the dinner table. Hearing the debate and terms will benefit younger kids and they tend to develop interest and the inclination to probe further.

Discussions should be managed to ensure that themes are age-appropriate. Children should be encouraged to ask for clarifications if they do not understand the issue.

Parents should also be thoroughly informed on the subject being discussed. He said that there are plenty of resources from which parents can learn from like the National Right to Life organization or other local or state pro-life groups. This, he said, is a good way to be connected with supportive groups of people who could share some knowledge in their own pro-life family formations given their experiences with their children.

Care for those in need.

Secondly, caring for those in need. Becker said that caring for the poor is an essential factor to teach children about the sanctity of life, especially with those in adolescence. This would help educate them that pro-life people do not only care about babies before their birth but also even afterward.

He said that a "family culture oriented to care for the poor" is necessary and there are two ways to create this culture. The first way is to show the kids that parents are giving away money to people and organizations in need. The second way is to directly serve those in need such as volunteering at food pantries and soup kitchens, particularly homes for distressed pregnant mothers and pregnancy care centers.

Be a public witness.

Thirdly, being a public witness. Like his second suggestion of caring for the poor, this step would solidify words into action. The horrific reality of abortion may lead parents to do things that are uncomfortable such as taking part in a peaceful protest at the community's abortion centers or participating in pro-life marches. But this will teach the children "that defending the sanctity of preborn human life is serious business."

Have another baby.

Finally, having another baby. Becker said that welcoming a human life into the family "recoils the idea of abortion and embraces the intrinsic, infinite value of all human life." Having another sibling is the "greatest gift" parents can give to their children.

Adoption is another way to expand the family that would express love for life. He also suggested "other less permanent forms of hospitality" such as taking care of aging parents or other relatives who would otherwise be sent to nursing homes. This step requires much risk but he said that if parents really want to establish "a thorough pro-life perspective" in children, they should demonstrate it by showing "sacrificial love in another family member."

The educator pointed out that the four ways he suggested to demonstrate the sanctity of life "do not depend on a Biblical worldview or Christian commitment" but are compatible with Biblical values. He also added that these steps "are defensible independent of any particular philosophy or faith orientation."

He said that teaching these steps are crucial given the possibility that some children may or temporarily stray from the Christian faith as they grow older. Children may also reject the faith that they were raised in or be "swayed by the world's arguments in favor of solving problems by assaulting life - abortion, infanticide, euthanasia, assisted suicide, the whole deadly morass of what passes as social (and, tragically, legal) norms these days."

Becker said that parents have the power to teach the pro-life value while the children are still at home. He urged the parents to be proactive in forming their children's pro-life sensibilities. Children should be grounded in reason and rational argument, shown videos of preborn human life, taught with logic and embryology, and brought "to the bedside of those who are living large at the end of life."

He further stated that kids should be equipped "with the old-fashioned common sense that once made abortion unthinkable and mercy-killing a contradiction in terms." He said that sanctity of life should be taught to children "early and often."

"Is it possible? Yes, I know it's possible. In fact, it's highly likely. The growing numbers of pro-life young people who reject God and religion provide powerful testimony of its feasibility. They're the ones who want to support progressive politicians but can't bring themselves to support those who promote greater abortion access. And they're also the ones who'll be unlikely to choose abortion themselves when faced with a problem or inconvenient pregnancy," the educator argued.

Becker studied theology at Seattle Pacific University and Franciscan University of Steubenville. He is also currently completing Doctorate of Nursing Practice at Indiana Wesleyan University and serves at Bethel University's nursing faculty in Mishawaka, Indiana.