The Church of the Immaculate Conception in Saint-Omer, France, was severely damaged in a Sept. 2, 2024, arson attack allegedly carried out by a 39-year-old repeat offender. | Screenshot: YouTube/ France 3 Hauts-de-France

Christian leaders in France are expressing concern over an increasingly hostile religious climate as the country grapples with mounting anti-Christian attacks, political turmoil and the growing influence of Islam in some communities, CBN reports.

Dorothée Rajiah, pastor of Paris Christian Centre in a predominantly Muslim area of the capital, recalled the authorities’ response when her church announced plans to install a cross on its building. Officials, she told CBN, “asked us to have extra security, and to have bulletproof windows.”

France records approximately 840 to 1,000 anti-Christian incidents or hate crimes each year, according to government statistics and watchdog findings highlighted by the Observatory on Intolerance and Discrimination against Christians in Europe (OIDAC Europe).

French authorities documented 843 anti-Christian incidents in 2025, representing a 9% rise from the previous year. Crimes targeting individuals surged by 70%, while interference with worship services and direct threats against worshippers rose by 86%.

France remains the country most affected by anti-Christian attacks in Europe, according to OIDAC Europe, which has also reported rising incidents across the continent. In 2025, Europe recorded 2,465 anti-Christian hate crimes and incidents, including at least 395 attacks against individuals, a 44% increase over 2024.

Tim Knickerbocker, a pastor who has served in the French city of Limoges for 55 years, described the country’s spiritual climate as “like a coldness.”

“The whole society is cold in the sense of legislation. We're free to do lots of things you can't even do in the USA, but we feel like under a cloud,” Knickerbocker told CBN. “So Evangelicals in France, all variations together, are about 0.6% of the population... And by the same criteria, they estimate that 5% of communist China is Christian. So we're nine times less Christians per capita in France than in communist China.”

Limoges attracted international attention last month after its 19th-century town hall was set ablaze during violent demonstrations that swept across France. Nationwide protests have persisted for five consecutive weekends.

The Council on Foreign Relations and other observers have attributed the unrest to economic discontent. Other explanations have focused on Muslim immigration or the online radicalization of native-born French citizens.

The unrest has also seen the desecration of a prominent Joan of Arc statue in Paris. In Toulouse, demonstrators defaced another statue of France’s patroness saint by placing a makeshift hijab and a Palestinian flag on it.