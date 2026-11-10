Calvary Chapel Pastors Push Back Against Costa Mesa’s Ordination of Women

Calvary Chapel Costa Mesa in California. | Photo credit: Calvary Chapel Costa Mesa

Several pastors affiliated with the Calvary Chapel movement have publicly criticized Calvary Chapel Costa Mesa’s affirmation of women serving as pastors, following an announcement by Char Brodersen at the church that once served as the movement’s flagship congregation.

The Calvary Chapel Association (CCA), through its Heartland Regional Team, reaffirmed its opposition to appointing women as pastors or elders, arguing that such ordinations lack biblical support and contradict the association’s established beliefs.

Pastor Josh Blevins and the regional leadership described Costa Mesa’s position as a “significant departure from the biblical convictions that have historically shaped our Calvary Chapel family.”

The controversy followed a Nov. 1 statement delivered by Char Brodersen, grandson of Calvary Chapel founder Chuck Smith, during a worship service at Costa Mesa. He said the congregation “believes and practices the ordination of both men and women to pastoral ministry as a recognition of the priesthood of all believers and the unique gifting of individuals by the Holy Spirit to continue the mission and ministry of Jesus in the Church and in the world.”

According to Brodersen, the church has been “practicing these things here for almost a decade,” with women already participating in leadership and ministry at “every echelon” of the congregation.

“We aren't changing anything in our current practice, but simply want to clarify our biblical position and our conviction,” he said.

Brodersen characterized the question of women serving as pastors as a “secondary issue,” acknowledging that Christians committed to biblical authority can reach different conclusions. He also emphasized that disagreements over biblical interpretation should not be used to question others’ spiritual commitment or faithfulness to Scripture.

The dispute comes against a backdrop of longstanding divisions within the movement. Following Smith’s death, his son-in-law Brian Brodersen assumed leadership of Costa Mesa before leaving the CCA council. He subsequently established the Calvary Global Network in 2016, creating a separate organization within the movement.

Blevins pointed to that earlier separation as evidence that the disagreement extends beyond the latest announcement.

“These concerns did not arise overnight. Brian Brodersen’s departure from the Calvary Chapel Association’s leadership and the subsequent formation of Calvary Global Network marked a separation in ministry direction. As a regional team, we have serious concerns about the direction Costa Mesa has taken,” Blevins wrote.

Calvary Chapel Liberty in Liberty, Missouri, which continues to belong to the CCA, also issued a statement opposing women’s ordination to pastoral and elder positions. The statement was signed by Senior Pastor Scott Gurwell.

“Because Calvary Chapel Liberty bears the Calvary Chapel name, we believe it is important to clearly communicate where our church stands,” Gurwell wrote. “We believe this decision represents a significant departure from the biblical convictions and ministry principles that historically shaped the Calvary Chapel movement.”

While recognizing women’s contributions to church ministry, Gurwell maintained that pastoral and elder offices are reserved for biblically qualified men, referencing 1 Timothy chapters 2 and 3 and Titus chapter 1.

Blevins, who serves as lead pastor of Grace Calvary Chapel in St. Joseph, Missouri, encouraged fellow pastors across the Heartland region to retain the Calvary Chapel name and remain focused on teaching and shepherding their congregations. He also called for prayer for Costa Mesa’s leadership and members.