Churchgoers Average Just 51 on Biblical Literacy Quiz, Lifeway Research Finds

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Nearly two-thirds of churchgoers failed a test measuring their knowledge of the Bible, highlighting widespread gaps in biblical literacy, according to a report published Tuesday by Lifeway Research.

The findings are based on an online survey of 2,012 Americans conducted Aug. 12-29 among Protestant, nondenominational, Catholic and Orthodox Christians who attend church during a typical month. Participants completed dozens of questions covering eight areas, including biblical figures, the chronology of events in Scripture and the identification of books included in the Bible.

The assessment used a traditional grading system ranging from A (90 and above) to F (below 60). The average score was 51, with 65% receiving an F, 9% a D, 9% a C, 8% a B and 9% an A.

The results revealed gaps in basic biblical knowledge. Although 94% correctly identified Moses as the recipient of the Ten Commandments, only 45% knew Saul was Israel’s first king, while two-thirds mistakenly believed Hezekiah was a book of the Bible.

Respondents who read Scripture more frequently generally performed better. Daily Bible readers earned an average score of 66, compared with 50 among those who read weekly and 36 among those who seldom or never read it.

“Bible literacy comes with both reading and studying the Bible — digging to understand each passage but also moving throughout the Bible regularly to aid in remembering it,” said Lifeway Research Executive Director Scott McConnell.

“Knowing the Bible involves the heart, mind and emotions. Bible literacy is impacted by a motivation to be in relationship with God, a desire to be encouraged by the Word and thoughtful exploration of its meaning.”

Commenting on the findings in an article for The Gospel Coalition, author and Bible teacher Jen Wilkin warned that the results suggest “Christians have succumbed to the general literacy crisis of the culture.”

“The Bible itself, the classic of all classics, has apparently become a book that every Christian wants to have read, and few Christians want to read,” wrote Wilkin.