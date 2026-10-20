Christian Leaders Form “Pastors for Paxton” Coalition Ahead of Texas Senate Election

Ken Paxton | Photo credit: Facebook / Ken Paxton

A coalition of Christian pastors across Texas has announced its support for Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton as he faces a closely contested U.S. Senate race against Democrat James Talarico, with religious faith emerging as a prominent issue in the campaign.

The newly formed “Pastors for Paxton” coalition consists of 27 religious leaders, primarily from Evangelical and charismatic congregations throughout the state. According to The Dallas Morning News, participating pastors plan to lead their congregations in prayer ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

“Texas pastors have always been the heart of our communities, and they know exactly what is at stake in this race,” Paxton told the outlet. “I am honored to have them standing by my side as we work to ensure America remains one nation under God.”

Several members of the coalition reportedly joined Paxton on Saturday in Rockwall, Texas, for the launch of his 18-day “Come and Take It” bus tour. The campaign tour is scheduled to include 30 stops across the state before concluding at the Alamo on Nov. 2, one day before the election.

Among the coalition’s prominent members is Jack Brewer, an ordained minister and former NFL safety who leads The Jack Brewer Foundation. The group also includes Richard Ellis, pastor of Reunion Church in Dallas, who expressed his support for Paxton based on concerns he hears from Christian families about religious liberty and the country’s future.

Meanwhile, Talarico’s campaign has established its own faith-based coalition, “Faithful Texans for Talarico,” seeking to mobilize religious leaders and voters in support of the Democratic candidate.

Launched last week, the coalition received an endorsement from Jordan Walker Ross, the actor who portrays Little James in the Christian television series “The Chosen.”

During a Zoom gathering on Monday evening, Talarico thanked participating faith leaders for bringing hope to Texans. He also recalled that his longtime pastor, the Rev. Jim Rigby, had encouraged him to seek a seat in the U.S. Senate “as a form of ministry.”

Both candidates publicly identify as Christians, although their religious convictions and personal conduct have drawn controversy. Paxton has faced allegations concerning his private life, while Talarico has encountered criticism from some Christian conservatives who consider certain aspects of his theological views heretical.