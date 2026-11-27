Parastoo Ahmadi and her concert team. | Screenshot: YouTube/ Parastoo Ahmadi

Iranian singer Parastoo Ahmadi and four members of her concert team were reportedly subjected to 74 lashes each after a performance in which she appeared without the compulsory hijab alongside male musicians, prompting strong criticism from international human rights advocates and Iran’s exiled crown prince.

The punishment was carried out Monday at the Qom Public and Revolutionary Prosecutor’s Office’s sentence enforcement unit, according to the Norway-based Hengaw Organization for Human Rights.

Ahmadi, musicians Soheil Faghih-Nasiri, Amin Taheri, and Amirali Pirnia, and concert organizer Mohsen Lashkari each received 74 lashes, their attorney, Mostafa Nili, said. All five also received two-year bans on musical and artistic activities and international travel.

The case originated from a concert video posted to YouTube in December 2024, featuring Ahmadi singing with her hair uncovered and wearing a sleeveless black dress. The performance, accompanied by male musicians, was recorded without an audience at the historic Deir Gachin Caravanserai in Qom.

Following the video's publication, Iranian Public Security Police detained Ahmadi, Faghih-Nasiri and fellow musician Ehsan Beyraghdar, Hengaw reported. They were released on bail several days later by the Morality Security Prosecutor’s Office.

In a statement posted Monday on X, the communications office of exiled Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi denounced the floggings and characterized the Iranian authorities as a “backward and misogynistic regime of the Islamic Republic.”

“This brutal act, intended to humiliate and suppress them, again reveals the inhumane and contemptible nature of the Islamic Republic,” the statement reads. “The virtual concert staged by Parastoo Ahmadi, a young artist, two years ago and livestreamed on social media remains a lasting symbol of the voices of Iranian women who cannot be silenced.”

U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk joined the criticism, describing the punishment imposed on Ahmadi and the four men as “abhorrent” in a statement shared on X.

“Flogging is a form of torture or other cruel, inhuman or degrading punishment, absolutely prohibited under international law in all circumstances,” the X post reads. “#Iran must abstain from carrying out other flogging sentences and eradicate this practice from its laws.”

Iranian American journalist and women's rights activist Masih Alinejad also responded Monday on X, urging internationally recognized singers and feminist leaders to challenge the punishment publicly.

“Today, Parastoo Ahmadi was flogged with 74 lashes for singing,” Alinejad wrote. “In the Islamic Republic, a woman’s voice is a threat to morality, but a whip is government policy.”

“The regime is so afraid of a woman singing that it flogged four men who accompanied her as well. And where are all the Iranian male singers and musicians?” she continued. “When I ask why, in the 21st century, men still take the stage to perform while women are flogged for singing, they call me radical.”

The case comes against the backdrop of longstanding tensions over compulsory hijab regulations in Iran. In 2022, the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini sparked nationwide demonstrations after she was detained by morality police for allegedly failing to comply with dress requirements. Reports indicated that she fell into a coma while in police custody before her death.