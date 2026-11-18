More than 70,000 people attended a free two?night evangelistic outreach at Vélez Stadium in Buenos Aires on Nov. 7, 2025, hosted by the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association. | Photo credit: Facebook/ Franklin Graham

Catholic affiliation across Latin America has declined by 25 percentage points over the past three decades, while Evangelicals have emerged as the largest religious group in three countries, according to a new study examining the region’s changing religious demographics.

Latinobarómetro, a Chile-based public opinion research organization, examined religious trends from 1995 to 2026, revealing what researchers described as a “profound transformation of the religious landscape in Latin America over the last three decades.” The latest findings draw on interviews with more than 1,200 adults in 17 Latin American countries conducted in 2025 and 2026.

Despite its declining share of the population, Catholicism remains the region’s largest religious tradition, accounting for 55% of respondents compared with 80% in 1995.

“This decline shows significant national differences: Panama registered the largest drop, from 89% to 46%, while Mexico showed the smallest decrease, from 77% to 69%. Currently, Catholicism represents over 50% of the population in nine of the 17 countries analyzed,” the researchers noted.

Meanwhile, the proportion of Latin Americans identifying as Evangelical has risen from 6% in 1995 to 19%, making Evangelicalism the region’s second-largest religious tradition, according to an analysis published by Evangelical Focus.

Honduras recorded the highest proportion of Evangelicals at 44%, followed by El Salvador at 43% and Guatemala at 42%. Evangelicals outnumber every other religious group in all three countries. Substantial Evangelical populations were also recorded in Panama (34%), the Dominican Republic (31%), Brazil and Costa Rica (26% each), and Chile (20%).

Paraguay remains predominantly Catholic, with 82% of respondents identifying with the faith, followed by Mexico and Ecuador at 69% each and Peru and Bolivia at 67% each. Catholics now rank behind Evangelicals in Guatemala (41%), Honduras (38%) and El Salvador (37%).

Uruguay stands out for its large religiously unaffiliated population, with 49% identifying as atheists or reporting no religious affiliation, compared with 35% identifying as Catholic. Significant nonreligious populations were also found in Chile (27%), Argentina (23%), Brazil (21%) and the Dominican Republic (20%).

“The results also reveal generational and sociodemographic differences, with a greater presence of young people among those who do not profess any religion,” researchers explained.

Despite the decline in Catholic affiliation, religious practice and confidence in churches have not fallen at a comparable rate. Church trust stood at 63% in 2025 and 2026, down from 72% in 1995. Researchers said the proportion of respondents identifying themselves as “practicing” or “very practicing” has remained “relatively stable over the last few decades,”

Evangelicals reported higher levels of religious observance across the region, with 62% identifying as “very practicing” or “practicing,” compared with 48% of Catholics. Bolivia was the only country where Catholics reported greater religious observance than Evangelicals, at 62% and 51%, respectively.

Confidence in the Church remains relatively strong across Latin America, with 63% of respondents expressing “some” or “a great deal” of trust.

Honduras and Guatemala registered the highest levels of confidence at 77% each, followed by El Salvador and Paraguay at 76% each. Argentina (44%) and Uruguay (42%) were the only countries where fewer than half of respondents expressed confidence in the Church.