Catholic Bishops Rebuke Gov. Healey Over Abortion Law Allowing Procedures After 24 Weeks

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey. | Screenshot: YouTube / Maura Healey

Catholic bishops in Massachusetts have criticized Democratic Gov. Maura Healey for invoking her religious beliefs in defense of a new abortion law that eliminates previous restrictions on the procedure after 24 weeks of pregnancy.

Writing in a Nov. 6 Substack article titled “Why Massachusetts' new abortion law can't wait,” Healey drew on her Catholic faith to explain why she moved forward with the immediate implementation of the legislation despite efforts to repeal it. Signed by Healey in August, the measure permits abortions after 24 weeks for any reason based on “the professional judgment of the physician.”

Opponents of the legislation, known as Chapter 188 of Massachusetts General Laws, collected more than 100,000 signatures from registered voters, satisfying the constitutional threshold needed to block its implementation. However, Healey used an “emergency statement” to bring the law into effect on Nov. 8.

“I am Catholic, and my faith is an important part of who I am. It has shaped my understanding of service, responsibility and our obligation to care for others. My faith teaches me to meet people with compassion, respect their dignity, and approach suffering with humility,” Healey wrote.

“I am also Governor for people of every faith and belief. My responsibility is to ensure that every family can make deeply personal medical decisions according to their own circumstances, values and the guidance of their doctors,” she added.

In a statement issued Nov. 7, Boston Archbishop Richard Henning and Bishops Robert McManus of Worcester, Edgar da Cunha of Fall River and William Byrne of Springfield rejected Healey’s reasoning. They referenced recent remarks by Pope Leo XIV affirming the humanity of unborn children and emphasizing that illness or weakness does not diminish the value of human life.

“Having read the Governor's editorial defending her decision to override the results of the Repeal188 efforts, we respectfully and passionately disagree that abortion, the taking of human life, may be considered health care. We also disagree that there is an emergency requiring the further expansion of the existing and already radically permissive law,” the bishops said.

“We call upon the legislators who crafted and passed this bill, and all men and women of good will, to reconsider the troubling state of our culture and its utilitarian and merciless approach to the elderly, the sick, the vulnerable, and the unborn. As Pope Leo put it: 'The right to life is the indispensable foundation of every other human right,'” they continued.

Healey acknowledged in her article that Massachusetts voters could decide whether to repeal the legislation in 2028. However, she maintained that withholding access to abortion in the meantime was “not a reality I can accept here in Massachusetts.”

“The repeal campaign can continue its work, and Massachusetts voters will have their say. If they choose to repeal the law, we will respect their decision. But families should not have to go without the care they need while that process plays out,” she said.