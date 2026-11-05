Adam Hamilton to Continue Leading Kansas Megachurch After Senate Victory

Adam Hamilton | Screenshot: YouTube/ Adam Hamilton for Kansas

Adam Hamilton, the Democrat elected to represent Kansas in the U.S. Senate, intends to remain senior pastor of his church while serving in Congress.

Hamilton, 62, who leads Church of the Resurrection in Leawood, Kansas, one of the largest congregations in the United Methodist Church, is scheduled to be sworn in as a U.S. senator on Jan. 3, 2027.

According to The Christian Post, church officials informed members Wednesday that Hamilton “will continue serving as our Senior Pastor, though his status will shift from full-time to quarter-time.”

“Adam will continue to be the church’s foremost leader, and he will continue to cast vision and set overall direction,” explained the church. “He will preach an estimated 12-18 weekends per year, including Christmas and Easter.”

The church also confirmed that Hamilton plans to retire as senior pastor in the fall of 2030, as previously announced, before assuming the role of pastor emeritus.

With Hamilton preparing to enter the Senate, Resurrection plans to increase security while emphasizing that “Adam’s roles as pastor and senator will be distinct.”

“The church will not be responsible for his Senate votes or positions; political questions and opinions must be directed to his Senate office,” Resurrection told church members.

Hamilton defeated incumbent Republican Sen. Roger Marshall on Tuesday, flipping a Kansas Senate seat from Republican to Democratic control in the midterm elections.

“We are better together than we are divided,” Hamilton told his supporters, saying that as many as 40 percent of his rally attendees were Republican. “Kansans want Republicans and Democrats to work together to actually solve problems, to meet in the middle.”

During his victory speech, Hamilton also cited Matthew 7:12, which teaches people to treat others as they wish to be treated, and Micah 6:8, which emphasizes justice, mercy and humility before God.

During his speech, Hamilton drew on biblical teachings, citing Matthew 7:12 (“do to others what you would have them do to you”) and Micah 6:8 (“what does the Lord require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God”).

He also referenced the parable of the Good Samaritan, encouraging supporters to “let's love our neighbors as ourselves” and to “love boldly, serve joyfully and lead courageously.”