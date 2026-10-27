Pennsylvania Lutheran Synod to Install Its First Female Bishop on Reformation Day

The Rev. Jennifer K. Dee (far left) is set to be installed as the fifth bishop of the ELCA Northeastern Pennsylvania Synod on Oct. 31. | Photo credit: Facebook / Northeastern Pennsylvania Synod - NEPA, ELCA

The Northeastern Pennsylvania Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) is set to mark a historic milestone with the installation of its first female bishop on Oct. 31, coinciding with Reformation Day.

The Rev. Jennifer K. Dee, who began her six-year term on Sept. 1, will formally be installed as the synod’s fifth bishop during a ceremony at First Presbyterian Church of Bethlehem in Pennsylvania.

ELCA Presiding Bishop Yehiel Curry, who made history last year as the denomination’s first Black leader, is expected to deliver the sermon and officiate at the installation service, according to the synod.

Reflecting on her new leadership role, Dee expressed gratitude and a sense of responsibility toward the congregations she will serve.

“This new call comes with joy, hope and humility,” Dee said in a statement released by the synod. “It is a gift to serve the larger church, connecting people and congregations across the synod.”

Dee brings nearly two decades of pastoral experience to her new position. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Keene State College in New Hampshire and a Master of Divinity from the Lutheran Theological Seminary at Philadelphia, which is now part of United Lutheran Seminary. She was ordained in 2008.

Her ministry began at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Loogootee, Indiana, where she served as pastor from 2008 to 2011. She subsequently joined Trinity Lutheran Church in Robesonia, Pennsylvania, serving first as associate pastor before assuming the role of lead pastor.

Dee secured the bishop’s position during the synod’s June 6 assembly at Split Rock Resort in Lake Harmony, Pennsylvania. She won the election on the fifth ballot, receiving 215 votes against 93 for fellow candidate the Rev. R. Zachary Labagh.

She takes over leadership of the synod from the Rev. Christopher deForest, who had held the position since 2020.