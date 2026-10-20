UK Church Fights Restrictions on Street Preaching About Hell and Salvation

Stephen Clayden (far right), senior pastor of Bread of Life Community Church, poses with congregants during street evangelism in Essex, UK. | Photo credit: Facebook / Stephen Clayden

An evangelical church in Essex, England, has taken legal action against restrictions imposed by local authorities on its public ministry, including a ban on amplified street preaching and concerns over sermons addressing Hell and divine judgment.

According to The Telegraph, Colchester City Council, acting through the Safer Colchester Partnership, issued a Community Protection Notice (CPN) to Bread of Life Community Church in Clacton following complaints that its evangelistic activities had caused alarm and distress among members of the public.

The notice, issued in March by Essex Police and the Safer Colchester Partnership, alleged that the congregation’s use of amplification equipment in public areas had generated excessive noise, disrupted nearby businesses and created an intimidating environment that negatively affected residents.

Under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, a CPN is a legally enforceable civil order, with breaches constituting a criminal offense. The restrictions prevent members of the church from using amplification equipment during their regular weekly outreach in Colchester city center.

Represented by the Christian Legal Centre (CLC), the congregation has disputed allegations that its members targeted children. Church leaders contend that the notice represents an unprecedented restriction on religious expression and could effectively prevent them from openly sharing their Christian beliefs.

Pastor Stephen Clayden, 44, who established the congregation six years ago, warned that losing the legal appeal could encourage other local councils to impose similar limitations on street evangelism and potentially extend scrutiny to sermons delivered within churches. He described that possibility as “a very dark day for the country.”

Clayden also argued that the notice’s prohibition on “engaging or intimidating behavior” interferes with the congregation’s ability to proclaim the Gospel “as the Bible tells it.”

He maintained that the church should remain free to present its religious teachings in their entirety, including biblical warnings about Hell, divine judgment and the consequences of rejecting salvation through Jesus Christ. Such teachings, he said, are an essential part of the church’s message of hope and redemption.

Colchester City Council, however, defended its enforcement action, stating that officials had received repeated complaints from residents who reported feeling alarmed or distressed by the church’s activities.

A council spokesperson explained that authorities had initially informed those involved about expected standards of public conduct. After further complaints were received, officials issued a Community Protection Warning before proceeding with the legally binding notice.

The congregation has formally appealed the order, and a magistrates’ court is expected to determine whether the restrictions should remain in place. Christian Concern, the organization affiliated with the CLC, said hearings are scheduled for Oct. 22 and Oct. 29.

The legal dispute has also prompted a public campaign supporting the church’s street ministry. On Oct. 14, Clayden delivered a petition with more than 27,000 signatures to Colchester Town Hall, calling for the withdrawal of the restrictions and the protection of public evangelism.