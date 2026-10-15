Court Poised to Dismiss South Carolina UMC Lawsuits Against Nearly 70 Churches

Delegates gather for the South Carolina Conference of The United Methodist Church’s 2026 Annual Conference at the Greenville Convention Center, June 7-10, 2026. | Photo credit: Facebook / South Carolina UMC

A South Carolina judge is preparing to dismiss lawsuits filed by the United Methodist Church’s South Carolina Conference against nearly 70 congregations seeking to leave the denomination while retaining their properties.

The conference said Tuesday that Circuit Court Judge Brian M. Gibbons told the parties he intends to dismiss the cases.

“The final orders have not yet been written or entered. Attorneys representing the separating churches have been asked to prepare proposed orders for the judge’s consideration and signature,” the conference said.

Conference leaders acknowledged that the expected ruling could cause concern among United Methodists in the state.

“We recognize that this news may bring disappointment, concern and questions for many across our Connection. In moments such as these, we are reminded that our trust rests not in any single court decision or legal proceeding, but in the God who continues to lead the church through seasons of uncertainty and change.”

The South Carolina Conference said it is consulting with attorneys and intends to appeal after the final order is entered, potentially taking the case to the South Carolina Supreme Court.

The dispute grew out of efforts by dozens of congregations to leave the UMC amid longstanding disagreements over theology and LGBT-related issues.

Many churches previously exited the denomination through Paragraph 2553 of the Book of Discipline, a temporary disaffiliation provision that expired at the end of 2023.

Some congregations in South Carolina later pursued separation through Paragraph 2549, which permits a conference to close a church property when it is no longer serving its intended purpose.

The United Methodist Judicial Council ruled in October 2024 that Paragraph 2549 could not be used by congregations seeking to leave the denomination over theological differences.

The South Carolina Conference subsequently filed suit against nearly 70 churches, arguing that the congregations were improperly attempting to separate from the denomination while retaining their property.

The conference has also cited the UMC’s trust clause, which provides that local church property is held in trust for the denomination rather than owned independently by individual congregations.

Most of the disputes were later consolidated into a single lawsuit. The churches asked the court to dismiss the conference’s claims, while the conference filed a motion in February opposing that request.