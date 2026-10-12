2026 Dove Awards Honor Phil Wickham, Josiah Queen and Other Christian Music Standouts

Amy Grant and Natalie Grant perform during the 57th annual GMA Dove Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, on Oct. 8, 2026. | Photo credit: Facebook / GMA Dove Awards (modified from original)

Christian artists gathered at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena for the 57th annual GMA Dove Awards, held under the theme “Together For One,” drawn from Colossians 3:14.

The event brought together artists from worship, gospel, contemporary Christian, country and other genres, celebrating both their musical achievements and the Christian faith at the heart of the ceremony.

Singer-songwriter Tauren Wells hosted the ceremony for the fourth year in a row, with the event airing Friday on TBN and TBN+.

TobyMac opened the show by reuniting with longtime Diverse City collaborator Mr. TalkBox for their first performance together in 10 years, performing “Heaven on My Mind.” Anne Wilson later sang “Who I Am to You,” while Brandon Lake and country singer Lainey Wilson performed “The Jesus I Know Now,” which earned Country/Roots Recorded Song of the Year.

Amy Grant and Natalie Grant joined together for a tribute to Dolly Parton that included “How Great Thou Art.” Parton, who died Aug. 25, was also recognized posthumously as a winner of Bluegrass Recorded Song of the Year with The Grascals for “Broken Angels.”

Phil Wickham was among the night’s biggest winners, receiving Artist of the Year after entering the ceremony with nine nominations. He also won Worship Album of the Year for “Song of the Saints.”

Brandon Lake earned Pop/Contemporary Album of the Year for “King of Hearts” and was named Songwriter of the Year (Artist). He also shared the Country/Roots Recorded Song of the Year award with Lainey Wilson for “The Jesus I Know Now.”

Josiah Queen collected multiple honors as “Dusty Bibles” won both Song of the Year and Pop/Contemporary Recorded Song of the Year. He also received Recorded Music Packaging of the Year for “Mt. Zion”.

Jamie MacDonald was honored as New Artist of the Year, while Hulvey received Rap/Hip-Hop Album of the Year for “COULD BE TONIGHT”.

CeCe Winans won Gospel Worship Recorded Song of the Year for “More Than This,” featuring Todd Dulaney.

Tasha Cobbs Leonard received Contemporary Gospel Album of the Year for “TASHA” and also won Traditional Gospel Recorded Song of the Year for “Church,” featuring John Legend. Jonathan McReynolds and Jamal Roberts earned Contemporary Gospel Recorded Song of the Year for “Still (Live).”

Elevation Worship and Chandler Moore won Worship Recorded Song of the Year for “God I'm Just Grateful,” while Jeremy Camp and Skillet received Rock/Contemporary Recorded Song of the Year for “No Survivors.”

Jonathan Smith, who led the nominations with 14, was named Producer of the Year, while Jacob Sooter received Songwriter of the Year (Non-Artist).

The ceremony also recognized Christian entertainment beyond music, with the fifth season of “The Chosen” earning Television Series of the Year.

Angel Studios’ animated biblical musical “David” won Feature Film of the Year and also received Christmas/Special Event Album of the Year for its soundtrack.

Tommee Profitt’s “The Resurrection of a King” was honored with Long Form Music Video of the Year.