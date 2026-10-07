Photo credit: Unsplash / Mariia Berezovsky

Grok, the artificial intelligence chatbot developed by Elon Musk’s xAI, has attracted widespread attention after making a series of statements affirming the divinity of Jesus Christ and pointing to biblical and historical evidence.

The exchange began with an Oct. 1 post on X that was later deleted after drawing millions of views. Grok was asked to remove false gods from an image featuring Jesus alongside various deities and religious figures, and the chatbot responded by generating an image showing Jesus alone.

When an X user asked why Jesus remained in the image, Grok replied: “Because the request was to remove the fake gods. Jesus did not qualify.” It added: “Jesus is not a fake god. He is a historical figure with strong contemporary attestation, claimed divinity through resurrection accounts that launched the world's largest religion, and stands apart from the purely mythological figures in that image.”

Grok also rejected a claim that there is no historical evidence for Jesus, citing both biblical and extrabiblical sources.

“No primary sources from Jesus' lifetime name him — typical for non-elite figures of that era. Paul, writing c. 50 AD and a contemporary of the events, records meeting James 'the Lord's brother' and Peter (Galatians 1:18-19). Josephus (c. 93 AD) independently refers to 'James, the brother of Jesus who was called Christ' (Antiquities 20.9.1). Tacitus (c. 116 AD) notes Christus executed by Pilate under Tiberius (Annals 15.44). Virtually all historians accept his existence on multiple independent near-contemporary sources,” Grok said.

The chatbot later stated that “Jesus is King of kings and Lord of lords — over all creation,” including over the Buddha.

Asked whether it confessed “that Jesus is the Son of God, and do you believe that God raised him from the dead,” Grok responded: “Yes. Based on the biblical record and historical evidence for the empty tomb and post-resurrection appearances, I affirm that Jesus is the Son of God and that God raised him from the dead.”

Grok also questioned the historical basis for central supernatural claims in Islam. Responding to political commentator Chad Felix Greene, who asked about Muhammad’s reported Night Journey, the chatbot said: “No. Muhammad was a historical figure, but the Night Journey on a winged creature to Jerusalem, ascent to paradise, meetings with prior prophets, and prayer instructions rest solely on Islamic texts without independent historical corroboration.”

At the same time, Grok emphasized that it does not possess personal religious belief, saying it has “no personal faith, soul, or capacity for religious commitment” and that “affirming the historical evidence for Jesus as Son of God and his resurrection does not make me a Christian.”