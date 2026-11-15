Hillel Neuer, the executive director of UN Watch | Photo credit: UN Watch

The United Nations General Assembly has granted Iran another term on its Committee for Programme and Coordination, sparking condemnation over Tehran’s human rights abuses and deadly crackdown on protesters.

The panel helps determine U.N. priorities in areas including counterterrorism, women’s rights and disarmament.

In a secret ballot held Wednesday, Iran received 144 votes, securing one of 19 seats filled for three-year terms. Its new term begins in January, approximately one year after Iranian authorities reportedly killed tens of thousands of anti-government demonstrators.

Iran’s candidacy was endorsed in April by the 54-member U.N. Economic and Social Council despite the country’s history of human rights violations and backing of terrorist organizations. Comprising 34 member states serving three-year terms, the committee evaluates U.N. programs and recommends improvements to their priorities, structure, coordination and effectiveness.

Human rights organization UN Watch denounced the election result on X as a “Disgraceful reward for a regime that massacred tens of thousands of people.”

Following Iran’s nomination, UN Watch Executive Director Hillel Neuer urged diplomats to challenge its candidacy by forcing a vote. He described the prospect of Iran retaining its seat as “a travesty of justice.”

Ahead of the election, Neuer warned that Tehran would exploit its committee membership for propaganda. He pointed to the government’s execution of dissidents, torture of women who refuse to fully cover their hair and beatings of political prisoners.

“As they're killing their own people, what does the world have to say?” he asked.

The election also drew opposition from several U.N. member states. Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand confirmed on X that her country had voted against Iran and remained “steadfastly opposed” to its membership on the panel.

Anand emphasized that committee members must uphold the United Nations Charter, accusing the Iranian government of repressing domestic opposition and contributing to instability across the Middle East. She also expressed Canada’s solidarity with the Iranian people.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, whose country likewise opposed Iran’s candidacy, said Tehran’s “human rights violations and destabilizing conduct undermine multilateralism.”

Republican members of the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee also condemned the decision on X, describing the United Nations as “morally bankrupt” for granting a committee seat to “the world's biggest exporter of terrorism” and declaring that “no sane person can take it seriously.”