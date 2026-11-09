George W. Bush Supports Texas Megachurch Amid Legal Battle Over UMC Split

Former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush. | Screenshot: YouTube / AmeriCorps

Former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush participated in a vote by their longtime Texas megachurch to leave the United Methodist Church (UMC), according to a spokesperson, amid an ongoing legal dispute between the congregation and denominational officials.

The Bushes, both 80, have attended Highland Park Methodist Church in Dallas since the 1980s and have expressed support for its senior pastor, the Rev. Matt Tuggle, as the congregation seeks to separate from the denomination.

Highland Park voted overwhelmingly in October to leave the UMC, but the denomination's Horizon Texas Conference has challenged the vote's validity. Bishop Ruben Saenz Jr. appointed the Rev. Andy Lewis as the church's new pastor and reassigned Tuggle “to other duties,” although the congregation continues to recognize Tuggle as its senior minister.

“[The Bushes] are grateful to Reverend Matt Tuggle for so faithfully guiding the congregation through these rough waters,” Freddy Ford, Bush's chief of staff, told The New York Times on Friday. Ford confirmed that both George and Laura Bush participated in the congregational vote.

Founded in 1916, Highland Park is among the UMC's largest congregations, with approximately 15,700 members and more than 5,000 regular attendees as of 2025, according to UMData.

In August, the Horizon Texas Conference filed a lawsuit in Dallas County District Court, alleging that Highland Park “appears to be attempting to unilaterally sever” its ties with the denomination.

The dispute centers on amendments to the church's bylaws adopted in 2022. Conference officials argue that the revisions removed references to the UMC and weakened denominational oversight, while Highland Park maintains that the changes complied with Texas law.

In a September response and counterclaim, Highland Park asked the court to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing that it had continued participating in the UMC and making annual financial contributions despite the governance changes.

The disagreement comes amid a wider denominational split that has seen more than 7,500 churches leave the UMC over disputes involving LGBT issues.

Highland Park held its disaffiliation vote on Oct. 25–26. In a letter issued the following day, the Church Council reported that 90.35% of the 4,775 votes cast favored leaving the denomination.

“Beginning this Sunday, we will worship as Highland Park Methodist Church, with the commitment to protect the mission, ministry, and future of our Church while still honoring our history and past,” the council stated.

Meanwhile, Lewis and approximately 100 members who remain loyal to the UMC will worship temporarily at University Park United Methodist Church as legal proceedings over Highland Park's governance and property continue.