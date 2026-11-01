Arkansas Named Most Pro-Life State for Seventh Straight Year, Oregon Ranks Last

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders. | Photo credit: Facebook/ Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Arkansas has been named the most pro-life state in the United States for the seventh consecutive year in an annual ranking by Americans United for Life (AUL), which also recognized Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill for her legal efforts challenging federal abortion pill regulations.

The advocacy organization released its 2027 Life List on Wednesday, evaluating all 50 states according to laws addressing “all bioethical issues from conception to natural death, not just abortion.”

Louisiana placed second in the rankings, followed by Oklahoma, Indiana, Tennessee, Mississippi, South Dakota, Kentucky, Florida and Idaho, completing the top 10. Oregon finished last, while Vermont, New Jersey, Hawaii, Washington, Colorado, New Mexico, New York, Illinois and California were also among the 10 lowest-ranked states.

AUL announced Arkansas’ top ranking during a ceremony in Alexander, Arkansas, attended by Gov. Sarah Sanders and representatives of state pro-life organizations. The group credited Arkansas’ continued legislative efforts and cooperation with advocacy organizations for maintaining its leading position.

“Under the leadership of Governor [Sarah] Sanders, and in close partnership with AUL, Arkansas Family Council and Arkansas Right to Life, have demonstrated a consistent commitment to protecting life from conception to natural death,” said AUL CEO John Mize. “States across the nation should follow the blueprint Arkansas has drafted as the state continues to expand its protections for life.”

Sanders welcomed the recognition and expressed appreciation for the state's continued placement at the top of the list. In a statement issued following the announcement, the Republican governor said she was “incredibly proud that Arkansas is ranked the most pro-life state in the nation.”

In addition to releasing the state rankings, AUL presented its “Defender of Life” award to Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill, recognizing her efforts to challenge policies involving abortion medications and defend state abortion restrictions.

Murrill filed a lawsuit last year seeking changes to Biden-era federal regulations that allowed abortion pills to be distributed through the mail. Her legal challenge called on the Trump administration to reverse those policies, which have become a point of contention between states restricting abortion and federal regulators.

AUL commended Murrill for her “stalwart and consistent commitment to fighting against abortion shield laws and defending the rights of pro-life states to enforce their laws and protect their citizens.”

“The fight for life didn’t end with Dobbs,” Murrill said, referencing the Supreme Court’s 2022 ruling that overturned the federal constitutional right to abortion established under Roe v. Wade. “The abortion cartel simply adapted and pushed forward. With the support of organizations like Americans United for Life, pro-life states and advocates are fighting back to defend women and babies.”