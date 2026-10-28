Nigerian Catholic Priest and 7 Other Hostages Freed, 2 Suspects Arrested

People leaving a church after Sunday service in a village near Bauchi, Nigeria. | Photo Credit: Open Doors

A Catholic priest and seven other kidnapping victims have been freed in Nigeria’s Benue state following a joint security operation that also resulted in the arrest of two suspects.

The Rev. John Inalegwu Otache, who leads St. Margaret’s Church in Ajegbe-Awume, spent five days in captivity after being abducted alongside seven others, according to the Catholic charity Aid to the Church in Need.

Police officers from the Benue State Police Command, assisted by local vigilante groups, secured the release of all eight hostages on Oct. 18 and detained two individuals suspected of involvement in the abduction, local media reported.

Otache was kidnapped on Oct. 13 while traveling back from Otukpo along the Otobi Amejo-Ajegbe road in Benue state’s Ohimini local government area, according to Infovaticana.

Following their release, the eight victims were transported to the university hospital in Otukpo for medical examinations, police said.

The Catholic Diocese of Otukpo celebrated the priest’s safe return and expressed appreciation to those who supported him through prayer during his captivity.

In a statement, diocesan chancellor the Rev. Joseph Itodo announced the news “with hearts full of joy and thanksgiving to God.”

Itodo also encouraged Catholics to remember other kidnapping victims who remain in the hands of criminal groups throughout the country. “We pray that God will preserve us from all evil and restore sanity to our country Nigeria,” he said.

The rescue comes amid continuing concerns over kidnappings for ransom, which have become increasingly common in several parts of Nigeria.

Among those still unaccounted for is the Rev. Emmanuel Ezema of the Diocese of Zaria, who was taken by armed assailants from his residence at St. Peter’s Parish in Rumi, Kaduna state, on Dec. 2, 2025.

No information confirming his release has emerged. The diocese previously denounced his abduction and called on the faithful to pray for his safety.

Other members of the Catholic community have faced similar attacks in recent months. In August, a seminarian kidnapped from the bishop’s residence in Otukpo managed to escape after spending more than two weeks in captivity.

Earlier in February, armed attackers seized the Rev. Nathaniel Asuwaye of the Diocese of Kafanchan at his parish in Kaduna state. He was eventually released in May.

The recurring abductions have intensified appeals for stronger government action to protect religious leaders and communities.

In July, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, the retired archbishop of Abuja, called on Nigerian authorities to confront the kidnapping crisis, arguing that officials “have no excuse” for failing to safeguard citizens.

Benue state is located in Nigeria’s Middle Belt, a region separating the predominantly Muslim north from the largely Christian south, where insecurity remains a serious concern.