United Methodist Church Sees US Membership Decline by 174,000 in 2025

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The United Methodist Church (UMC) recorded a decline of roughly 174,000 members in the United States during 2025, representing a 4.36% decrease, according to newly released statistics from the denomination’s General Council on Finance and Administration (GCFA).

The findings show that reported U.S. membership dropped from approximately 3.988 million in 2024 to 3.814 million in 2025. The figures were compiled from reports submitted by 20,158 congregations last year, compared with 21,176 churches reporting the previous year.

Worship participation also weakened across both in-person and digital services. Average in-person attendance fell from approximately 1.074 million to 1.041 million, while online attendance decreased from about 1.037 million to 986,000 during the same period.

Speaking to The Christian Post, a GCFA representative attributed the membership changes to a combination of circumstances, including members transferring to other congregations or denominations, deaths, removals from membership rolls and adjustments to earlier statistical records.

“There is no one single reason for the decline,” the spokesperson said, noting that the overall membership figures reflect both departures and individuals newly joining the denomination.

The statistical analysis covers congregations within the United States rather than the denomination’s worldwide membership. It therefore excludes developments in regions such as Africa, where United Methodism has experienced significant expansion in recent years.

Although the overall membership and worship figures declined, the report highlighted growth in several areas of congregational life. The number of small groups climbed from 62,531 in 2024 to 63,589 in 2025, while professions of faith excluding confirmation increased by 5.66%, reaching 25,444 compared with 24,081 the previous year.

Other indicators presented a mixed picture. Baptisms decreased by 3.76%, while the number of congregations closing fell from 960 to 540 year over year. Additionally, 214 active congregations were reported as newly established church plants.

GCFA General Secretary Caitlin Congdon welcomed the opportunity to examine these developments, expressing hope that the data would help churches and regional conferences recognize encouraging signs of ministry activity amid ongoing membership challenges.

The latest figures follow a prolonged period of theological conflict within the denomination, particularly over its historic restrictions concerning same-sex marriage and the ordination of clergy in same-sex relationships.

During a special General Conference session in 2019, delegates adopted a temporary disaffiliation provision that permitted congregations to withdraw from the denomination over disagreements surrounding its policies on homosexuality.

According to data collected by UM News, more than 7,600 congregations, most of them theologically conservative, departed from the UMC between 2019 and 2023 through the process.