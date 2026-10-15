2819 Church Draws 80,000 to AT&T Stadium for Prayer and Worship

Tens of thousands of worshipers raise both hands in prayer with Pastor Philip Anthony Mitchell and 2819 Church at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Oct. 10, 2026. | Photo credit: Facebook / 2819 Church / cropped from original

Nearly 80,000 people gathered with Pastor Philip Anthony Mitchell and 2819 Church at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday for a large-scale evening of prayer and worship.

Ed Newton, senior pastor of Community Bible Church in San Antonio, attended the event, known as “ACCESS — That Powerful Hour of Prayer.” Free tickets for the gathering were claimed within eight hours.

“There are moments that God allows His presence to be so evident and real in a tangible way, like He walked in the room and spoke right to you! Tonight was that night! Here it is. ... BEHOLD THE KING IS COMING!” Newton wrote on Facebook.

“I honor Philip Anthony Mitchell I honor 2819 CHURCH for a night of a solid hour of prayer, 45 minutes of worship, pleading, warring, contending for our lives, families, cities, nation, and the nations to turn to Christ! Honored to be in the room!”

Lakepointe Church Senior Pastor Josh Howerton also reflected on the gathering in a post on X.

“80k ppl gathered at AT&T Stadium tonight to assault heaven in prayer. Grateful for the move of God happening through @PhilipAMitchell and @2819Church … and grateful to have witnessed it,” he wrote.

This year’s gathering represented a significant increase in scale for the Atlanta-based church. More than 30,000 people attended ACCESS 2025 at State Farm Arena before the event moved to the larger AT&T Stadium this year.

Malachi O’Brien, senior pastor of The Church at Pleasant Ridge in Kansas City, Missouri, said the public growth of Mitchell’s ministry reflected years of private prayer and faithfulness.

“God rewards in public what He alone sees in secret. If you're reading this, hear me: DO NOT DESPISE THE DAY OF SMALL BEGINNINGS! Before there are crowds, there are closets. Before there are platforms, there are prayer meetings. To be used mightily by God often requires sleepless nights, foodless days, hidden tears, and costly obedience,” he wrote.

The 2819 Access Tour, widely known as “ACCESS,” is an annual gathering centered on “That Powerful Hour of Prayer.” Instead of celebrity speakers, a traditional sermon or standard concert format, the event focuses on unified corporate prayer called “The Cry” and the declaration “Maranatha! Come, Lord Jesus!”