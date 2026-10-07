Josh Howerton Says He’d Use Ladder Illustration Again to Reach People Despite Online Mockery

Pastor Josh Howerton uses two ladders during a Sept. 20, 2026, sermon to illustrate the difficulty of being a Christian who tries to please a depraved world. | Screenshot: YouTube / Lakepointe Church

Pastor Josh Howerton of Lakepointe Church in Rockwall, Texas, faced online criticism after using two large ladders during a sermon to depict the tension between following Christ and seeking the approval of the world.

The illustration came during a Sept. 20 message in his “Fight the Good Fight” series, where Howerton used the ladders to represent the growing divide between biblical authority and cultural pressure.

“If you're a brand new disciple, let me tell you what is going to happen in your life that you're not aware is going to happen in your life,” Howerton said, adding that “the Word and the world are in constant conflict with one another, and there will come a day in your life when you must choose which one stands in authority over the other one.”

Standing with one foot on each ladder, Howerton said Christians may initially believe they can remain faithful to Christ while still satisfying the expectations of the surrounding culture, but eventually must choose between the two.

“Here's what can happen: there will come a moment in your life, and some of you are there right now, that will be a 'choose this day whom you will serve,' and you will realize, 'I cannot take one more step up this ladder or this ladder without taking my foot off the other one,'” he said.

The demonstration sparked criticism and mockery on social media, where some users dismissed it as a theatrical gimmick.

Christian entrepreneur Jon Elder criticized the sermon illustration in an Oct. 1 X post that received more than 143,000 views.

“If your pastor uses ladders to illustrate something during a sermon, you’re not at a church. You’re part of a cult. This is classic bizarre, anything goes 2026 Christianity. He is the brand and you are the customer. [Mark] Driscoll mentors him so get ready for what comes next,” Elder wrote.

Others rejected that criticism. Christian account Protestia argued that Scripture does not provide a clear standard governing which objects pastors may use in sermon illustrations and suggested the dispute largely reflects personal preference.

Howerton later reposted the sermon clip, saying hundreds had responded to the Gospel during his series on 2 Timothy.

“By popular demand, here’s the full #LadderGate2026 sermon illustration. Week 7 of series through 2 Timothy, right after a few hundred people surrendered to Christ and are deciding whether to be obedient in baptism next week,” he wrote. “Would do this again a thousand times for those [people] (if I weren’t getting too old for stuff like this!)”

Howerton said his response was not intended as a defense against critics but as encouragement for younger pastors deciding whether to shape their ministries around peer approval or the needs of their congregations.

“Choose A and the effectiveness of your ministry is cut in about 1/3. Choose B and a group of pastors are going to roll their eyes at you from time to time, but you'll actually reach people, make disciples, and honor God. Galatians 1:10,” he added.