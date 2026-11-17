Photo credit: Pixabay / Dimitris Vetsikas

Three men convicted of carrying out a deadly shooting at a Greek Orthodox church in Jordan have been sentenced to death by hanging after nine people were killed during a funeral last month.

In a statement released Sunday, the Jordanian Armed Forces announced that the defendants had been convicted on charges of terrorism, conspiracy to carry out terrorist acts, weapons possession and promoting the ideology of a terrorist organization.

AFP reported that the defendants are two Jordanian brothers and their brother-in-law. Authorities have not publicly disclosed their identities.

The Oct. 23 attack at St. George’s Church in the village of Hmoud in Karak governorate left nine people dead and 34 others injured. Authorities identified the shooting as an act of terrorism targeting Christians gathered for the funeral, a public security official said at a press conference. The reason the church was specifically targeted remains unknown.

According to the BBC, surveillance footage captured three armed attackers approaching the church before opening fire on the building.

CNN previously reported that a witness speaking to Jordanian broadcaster Al-Mamlaka estimated that more than 150 people were gathered inside and outside the church when the gunmen launched their attack.

The suspects fled the scene but were located three days later by security forces at an abandoned house in Karak, south of the capital, Amman. According to Jordan’s Public Security Directorate, the men opened fire rather than surrendering, prompting officers to return fire. All three suspects were wounded, while no security personnel sustained injuries.

Jordan’s King Abdullah II condemned the shooting in a post on X, declaring that it “will be met with the harshest retaliation.” He said those seeking to divide the Jordanian people through violence “have no chance in the face of our unity.” In a separate post, the monarch pledged to “strike with an iron fist against anyone who oversteps against this country.” He subsequently commended security forces for pursuing the perpetrators “to the very end.”

The Karak region is home to a sizable Christian community, and Hmoud has historically been predominantly Christian. Christians represent approximately 2% to 3% of the population of the Muslim-majority kingdom.