‘Zero A.D.’ Brings Nativity to Life Through a Story of Faith and Sacrificial Love

Zero A.D.: The Birth of Christ | Photo credit: Angel Studios’ official website (Angel.com)

Director Alejandro Monteverde, best known for “Sound of Freedom,” is bringing the Nativity to the big screen this Christmas season with “Zero A.D.: The Birth of Christ,” a biblical epic highlighting the courage and faith behind the birth of Jesus.

Distributed by Angel Studios, the drama-thriller opens in theaters Dec. 11 and depicts Mary and Joseph’s struggle to protect the newborn Messiah amid political turmoil. Their journey unfolds as King Herod, played by Jim Caviezel, who portrayed Jesus in “The Passion of the Christ,” orders the killing of innocent children in an effort to destroy the child destined to save humanity.

Speaking with The Christian Post, Monteverde and lead actors Deva Cassel and Jamie Ward discussed the challenges of bringing Mary and Joseph’s story to life and the enduring significance of sacrificial love.

The protection of innocent life is a recurring theme in Monteverde’s work, appearing in earlier productions such as “Bella,” “Little Boy” and “Sound of Freedom.” The Mexican director attributed this connection to his fascination with stories that confront complex moral issues.

“It was not a conscious decision,” said Monteverde, who devoted 18 years to bringing the film to fruition. “I kind of didn't even notice until later when I started seeing a pattern. … I've always loved very challenging subject matter … I kind of surrender to the stories.”

“This was one of them because it is a story that, in many ways, there's a lot of prejudice behind it,” he continued, noting the challenge of presenting a biblical narrative already familiar to many viewers. “There is a feeling of not just to be told, but for you to participate as an audience and have the opportunity to interpret what is being told to you.”

Monteverde, a Catholic, sought to help his leading actors discover the deeper emotional and spiritual aspects of their biblical roles. The production carries a PG-13 rating due to strong violent content, bloody images and thematic elements.

For Cassel, portraying Mary carries a personal connection to biblical cinema. Her mother, Italian actress Monica Bellucci, was pregnant with her when she played Mary Magdalene in Mel Gibson’s 2004 film “The Passion of the Christ.”

“I think it's really a coincidence,” Cassel told CP. “Maybe it is some kind of full circle moment. Maybe it isn't. But whatever it is, I am just so grateful and happy to have participated in such a wonderful production.”

In preparing to portray the mother of Jesus more than two decades later, Cassel received guidance from Bellucci, who encouraged her to approach the character with an appreciation for her humanity and dignity.

“She was always extremely supportive of everything I've decided to really embark on,” Cassel said, recalling her mother’s advice to “really listen to what the human essence of the character needed.”

For Ward, Joseph’s story illustrates the depth of unconditional love and devotion. Although Scripture offers relatively few details about Joseph, the actor sees heroism in his decision to set aside his personal aspirations to safeguard Mary and Jesus.

“Joseph becomes a sort of heroic figure through those elements,” Ward told CP. “He does sacrifice his life and what he wanted for himself and Mary.”

The Christmas epic brings Monteverde together again with producers Eduardo Verástegui and Leo Severino, his collaborators on “Bella,” “Little Boy,” “Sound of Freedom” and “Cabrini.”