68% of US Teens Would Turn to Jesus for Identity Advice, but Parents Rank Higher

Photo credit: Unsplash/ Hannah Busing

More than two-thirds of American teenagers say they would feel comfortable seeking guidance from Jesus about their identity, although parents and friends remain their preferred sources of advice, according to new research from Barna.

The findings appear in “Reimagining Ministry for Gen Alpha,” a report developed by Barna in partnership with Christ In Youth. Researchers surveyed 1,500 U.S. teenagers ages 13 to 18 between Feb. 14 and 17, examining whom they would feel comfortable approaching with questions about their identity.

Mothers emerged as the most trusted source of guidance, with 84% of teenagers expressing comfort in discussing identity-related questions with them. Fathers followed at 78%, while friends ranked third at 75%. Jesus placed fourth at 68%, slightly ahead of adult mentors and teachers, both at 67%.

Religious sources also featured prominently in the responses. About 66% of teenagers said they would feel comfortable consulting the Bible, while 56% named their pastor and 51% their youth pastor. Digital resources, including YouTube, social media and artificial intelligence, ranked below all personal relationships among the 10 options presented.

The results differed somewhat among teenagers Barna categorized as faith-activated, a group representing the survey’s most spiritually engaged respondents.

Although mothers remained the leading source of advice at 80%, Jesus and the Bible shared second place, each receiving 78%. Fathers ranked fourth at 77%. Faith-activated teenagers were also considerably more likely than the overall teen population to feel comfortable approaching youth pastors, at 71% compared with 51%, even though youth pastors still ranked ninth among their preferred sources.

Barna researchers said the findings underscore the continuing influence of parents in shaping teenagers’ understanding of identity. They suggested that youth ministries could be more effective by equipping parents to provide spiritual guidance at home rather than attempting to replace their role.

The findings are consistent with earlier research indicating that family relationships play a central role in Americans’ moral decision-making.

A 2022 survey conducted by the Marist College Poll for Deseret News found that 79% of U.S. adults relied on family members for moral guidance, including 83% of Christians. Among Americans who identified as nonreligious, 74% also cited family as a source of moral direction.

After family, respondents most frequently identified the rule of law and friends as sources of moral guidance. Religious teachings, leaders from their places of worship and prominent spiritual figures ranked further down the list.