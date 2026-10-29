Middle East Christians Face Uncertain Future as Global Persecution Threatens Over 400 Million

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Christian persecution has worsened in more than half of 18 countries surveyed by a Catholic watchdog, raising concerns about the future of Christian communities in the Middle East.

The findings were released Tuesday in “Persecuted and Forgotten? A Report on Christians Oppressed for Their Faith 2024-26,” published by the pontifical charity Aid to the Church in Need (ACN). The study examines violations of religious freedom from August 2024 through June 2026 in countries facing particularly serious persecution.

ACN reported that conditions have deteriorated across several regions, with approximately 413 million Christians living in countries affected by significant restrictions on religious freedom.

The Middle East has emerged as an area of particular concern, where prolonged instability threatens Christianity’s presence in its historic birthplace. The report cited Syria’s continuing conflict, Islamist militancy in the Levant and the aftermath of Israel’s military campaign following the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attacks as major factors affecting Christian populations.

“Israeli operations in Gaza killed or displaced thousands, with the Holy Family and Saint Porphyrius churches serving as sanctuaries for those Christians fleeing the violence,” ACN wrote. “The conflict also spread into Lebanon following Israeli strikes on the Iranian-backed militant group Hezbollah. The tensions in the region were further inflamed by the U.S.-Iran War in February 2026.”

The continuing unrest has “renewed fears among Christian communities about whether their future in the region is sustainable,” according to the report. Israeli operations against Hezbollah have reportedly “emptied Christian towns along the Israel-Lebanon border,” while displacement across Lebanon has affected at least 1 million people.

Elsewhere, ACN identified worsening religious repression in countries governed by authoritarian regimes, including China, Iran and Nicaragua, where authorities have increasingly restricted Christian activities and religious expression.

The organization warned that such persecution has reached “unprecedented levels in countries with global or regional influence where anti-West sentiment has surged.”

Meanwhile, religious nationalism has intensified pressure on Christian minorities in India and Pakistan. Restrictive anti-conversion laws and the influence of radical Islamist movements have contributed to increasing discrimination and hostility toward Christian communities.

In East Asia, communist authorities in China and North Korea continue to impose severe restrictions on religious practice. Among an estimated 190,000 North Koreans held in prisons and forced labor camps, a substantial number are believed to be Christians.

Sub-Saharan Africa has also experienced widespread persecution, with extremist violence expanding across national borders and placing Christian communities at increasing risk.

ACN noted that six of the 10 countries with the highest rankings in the 2026 Global Terrorism Index are in Africa. Sudan’s prolonged civil war has resulted in allegations of war crimes and religious persecution, while more than 100 churches have reportedly been damaged or destroyed.

In Nigeria, at least 1 million Christians are among more than 3.5 million internally displaced people as militant attacks and insecurity continue to affect communities nationwide.

The report’s conclusions mirror findings published earlier this year by Open Doors U.S., which estimated that roughly 388 million Christians worldwide experienced severe persecution or discrimination because of their religious beliefs in 2025.

That total represents an increase of more than 8 million compared with 2024, highlighting the expanding scale of Christian persecution and growing concerns about religious freedom around the world.