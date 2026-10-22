Islam Accounts for 45% of ChatGPT’s Religion-Related Requests, Christianity 34%: Report

Muslims pray in unison during Eid al-Fitr at Baabussalam Mosque in Indramayu, West Java, Indonesia, in 2026. | Photo credit: Unsplash / Tubagus Andri Maulana

ChatGPT receives approximately 70 million religion-related requests every week, with questions about Islam accounting for the largest share, followed by Christianity, according to a recent analysis released by OpenAI, the developer of the artificial intelligence chatbot.

The findings, reviewed by The Christian Post, examined religious inquiries submitted to ChatGPT between September 2025 and September 2026. Islam-related requests represented approximately 45% of the total, while Christianity accounted for 34%. Questions concerning Hinduism made up 4%, followed by Judaism at 2% and Buddhism at 1%.

Questions involving Islam increased during Ramadan and Eid al-Adha, while Christianity-related requests rose around the Easter holiday.

Beyond specific religious traditions, the report examined the subjects users most frequently explored. Approximately 22 million weekly requests involved the study and interpretation of religious texts, while another 16 million concerned religious customs, observances and holidays. A comparable number focused on religious beliefs, questions of meaning and spiritual guidance.

Among requests specifically related to Christianity, nearly half centered on biblical passages. An additional 13% addressed worship services, sermon preparation and other church-related practices.

While acknowledging AI’s growing role in helping people understand religious teachings and traditions, OpenAI researchers cautioned against treating the technology as a substitute for personal relationships, religious communities or spiritual leadership.

“AI should help people pursue what matters to them, including their faith, while strengthening rather than replacing human relationships and institutions. Religious life is rooted in shared traditions, personal conviction, and connections among people. AI can support those activities, but it cannot and should not substitute for them,” the researchers wrote.

“AI is not — and should not become — an arbiter of religious truth or a replacement for spiritual guidance. Those roles belong to individuals, religious leaders, and congregations. What AI can do is to give people tools that help them practice their faith, deepen their understanding, and connect more meaningfully with those who share their beliefs.”