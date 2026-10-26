Allie Beth Stuckey Urges Christians to Limit Halloween Participation and Avoid Horror Films

BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey discusses Halloween on her “Relatable” podcast on Oct. 19, 2026. | Screenshot: YouTube / Allie Beth Stuckey

New York Times bestselling author and BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey has drawn mixed reactions from Christians after questioning whether believers should embrace Halloween festivities and consume horror-themed entertainment.

During the Oct. 19 episode of her “Relatable” podcast, Stuckey addressed the different ways Christians approach Halloween, acknowledging that the subject involves personal convictions and differing interpretations of Christian freedom. Describing it as a “Christian liberty issue,” she outlined four possible responses: avoiding the holiday altogether, participating fully, limiting involvement or engaging in “redemptive participation.”

In a podcast excerpt shared on X on Oct. 20, Stuckey expressed sympathy for Christians who avoid Halloween because of its darker associations but encouraged believers to consider using the occasion to share their faith.

She highlighted her mother's practice of “using trick-or-treating as an evangelism opportunity.”

“So with every bag of candy or every piece of candy that she hands out, she also hands out basically a Gospel tract. She has John 3:16, or whatever the Bible verse is, printed on little pieces of paper,” Stuckey explained.

According to Stuckey, her mother distributes candy accompanied by Bible verses and places Christian-themed Halloween decorations in her yard. One sign refers to Jesus as the “ultimate grave robber,” connecting the holiday's imagery with the Christian message of resurrection.

The discussion sparked additional controversy when Stuckey shared another podcast clip on X, later deleting it amid criticism, in which she questioned whether Christians should engage with entertainment designed to provoke fear.

Stuckey argued that believers “shouldn't be a fan of horror in general,” extending her concerns beyond Halloween to frightening books, true crime podcasts and movies.

“Like, I don't think you should be reading books that make you scared. I don't think that you should be listening to true crime podcasts that make you scared. I don't think you should be listening or watching movies that make you scared,” she said.

To illustrate her point, Stuckey recalled that her mother had discouraged her from watching the 2002 film “Signs” during her middle school years because of its frightening content.

Her comments prompted criticism from some Christians on X, who argued that she was imposing unnecessary restrictions on entertainment and treating ordinary Halloween activities as spiritual concerns. Others questioned whether her interpretation of biblical teachings about fear was appropriate.

Among those challenging her position was Daily Wire commentator Matt Walsh, who defended horror films as a genre capable of exploring distinctly Christian themes.

“I'd actually argue that horror is the most Christian genre of film. Obviously that's not true of the torture porn stuff — films in the 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' tradition — but supernatural horror is often subtly Christian and sometimes very explicitly Christian,” Walsh said.

Walsh maintained that suspenseful or frightening stories are not “inherently sinful.” He also criticized what he viewed as an excessive emphasis on avoiding uncomfortable emotions, suggesting that such thinking contributes to “why almost all 'faith-based' entertainment is terrible.”

Responding to Walsh, Stuckey clarified that her objections were directed primarily at entertainment intended to create lasting anxiety or fear rather than at every film containing disturbing or violent scenes.

She said her concern centered on “movies that are meant to stoke paranoia, anxiety, a nagging sense of dread and fear. I don't believe consuming that kind of content facilitates the peace to which God calls us.”

Stuckey further emphasized that she was not suggesting Christians restrict themselves exclusively to religious films or avoid stories that are “complicated and sometimes violent.”