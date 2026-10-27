Southern Baptist Gateway Seminary Sees Record Enrollment as New Students Surge 46%

Gateway Seminary in Ontario, California. | Screenshot: YouTube / Gateway Seminary

Gateway Seminary, a California-based institution affiliated with the Southern Baptist Convention, has reached a new enrollment record for the fall 2026 semester, reporting significant growth in its incoming student population.

The seminary welcomed 1,095 students, a 12.9% increase from 970 in fall 2025. Enrollment among new students climbed 46% to 338, the largest incoming class in the institution’s history.

Gateway President Adam Groza told The Christian Post in an emailed statement last week that the enrollment figures cover students pursuing the seminary’s primary degree, diploma and certificate programs. However, students enrolled in the Doctor of Ministry program and the unaccredited ADVANCE leadership development initiative are not included.

The institution also registered 5,240 credit hours, its highest total since moving its main campus to Ontario, California, in 2016.

Groza credited the enrollment gains to divine grace and the continued involvement of Southern Baptist congregations.

“Our enrollment success is ultimately the result of God’s grace and the faithful partnership and support of Southern Baptist churches,” Groza said. “Students are hungry for God’s Word.”

“Students are drawn to our emphasis on preaching, missions and evangelism: to that end, every Gateway student can qualify for a fully-funded overseas mission trip as part of their education at Gateway.”

He further pointed to the faculty’s adherence to biblical authority, reflected in the Baptist Faith and Message, as an important factor attracting students who expect to minister in increasingly secular settings.

The enrollment milestone stands in contrast to challenges confronting numerous theological institutions nationwide, including declining student numbers and growing financial pressures.

Discussing how other seminaries might respond to similar difficulties, Groza highlighted the importance of strengthening connections with local congregations and aligning theological training with their needs.

“First, we make efforts to stay connected with the local church so that we are responsive to their needs,” he said.

He also argued that maintaining comprehensive theological training remains essential, even as some institutions move toward shorter degree programs.

“Second, we try to be wise about the trends in theological education. For instance, several seminaries are lowering the required hours for the Master of Divinity, but we are not. Now more than ever, we are finding that students want a more robust theological education.”

Beyond enrollment growth, Gateway has broadened its educational presence through a new Hawaii campus, which attracted 24 students in its opening semester, additional teaching locations in California and Nevada, and international partnerships in Finland, Hong Kong and Ukraine.