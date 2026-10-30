Forrest Frank Announces New Album ‘The Jesus Generation,’ 2027 Concert Film

Forrest Frank performs during his “Jesus Generation” tour in Nashville on June 19, 2026. | Screenshot: YouTube/ Scotlynn

Dove Award-winning Christian artist Forrest Frank is expanding his "Jesus Generation" movement with a new album and a forthcoming theatrical film, following a sold-out summer tour that drew tens of thousands of fans to arenas and stadiums across the country.

The 31-year-old singer announced that his latest album, The Jesus Generation, will arrive Dec. 4 and feature collaborations with Lecrae, KB, Michael W. Smith, JVKE, ZVC and Elevation Rhythm.

Ahead of the release, Frank turned to his 7 million Instagram followers to help select the project's next single, sharing previews of nine songs and inviting fans to vote on which track should debut Friday, Oct. 30.

The announcement comes as Frank, a husband and father of two, continues to build on the success of his Jesus Generation Tour, which brought worship to some of the country's largest venues this summer.

Frank also revealed Oct. 23 that his ministry-focused concert experience will be brought to the big screen in "The Jesus Generation Movie," a theatrical release from Lionsgate and Kingdom Story Company scheduled for 2027. A trailer for the upcoming film features behind-the-scenes footage and live performances from Frank's recent tour.

Since releasing his "Child of God" EP in 2024, Frank has amassed more than 4.2 billion streams, earned five GMA Dove Awards and received three Grammy Award nominations. He has also set a record for the most entries by an artist on Billboard's Hot Christian Songs chart.

His 2024 album, Child of God, achieved crossover success, while its follow-up, Child of God II, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Christian Albums chart.

During a July 28 concert at Louisville's KFC Yum! Center, attended by nearly 20,000 fans and covered by The Christian Post, Frank, previously one half of the pop duo Surfaces, paused his performance to share his testimony about searching for fulfillment before embracing his faith.

"I've tried everything," he said while seated at a white piano before performing "No Longer Bound." "I've tried the world. I've tried to satiate myself in every way. I tried to fill this void in myself for years in every direction."

"From the bottom of my heart, every part of me, Jesus is the only answer," he continued. "Jesus is the only one who satisfies."

The Louisville concert also featured a message from Pastor Jonathan "JP" Pokluda of Harris Creek Baptist Church in Waco, Texas, who invited attendees to make decisions to follow Christ. Thousands raised illuminated wristbands in response to the invitation.

"I want to join the Jesus generation," Pokluda told the crowd. "Jesus didn't die for 90 percent of your sins. He didn't die for 80 percent of your sins. Jesus Christ died for all of your sins."

Earlier in the summer, Frank drew approximately 25,000 fans to Nashville's GEODIS Park for a nearly two-hour concert that combined his chart-topping songs with congregational worship, prayer and personal testimony.

During the June 19 performance attended by CP, Frank reflected on the deaths of his grandparents and the influence their Christian faith had on his life, particularly his grandmother's commitment to prayer.

"There are a lot of reasons I shouldn't be here today and a lot of reasons you shouldn't be here today, but here we are," he told the crowd. "Could it be that we are here today because somebody prayed for us?"

The remarks introduced his song "Somebody Prayed," performed alongside young artist Tate Butts.

The Nashville event also featured author and speaker Sadie Robertson Huff, who encouraged attendees to see themselves as part of a generation committed to sharing the Gospel.

"This isn't just one person. This isn't just a couple of people. This is for everybody — every nation, every tribe, every tongue, every old person, every young person," she said.

Frank's summer tour also demonstrated the growing commercial reach of Christian music. At one point, the Jesus Generation Tour ranked No. 5 on Pollstar's LIVE75 chart and No. 12 on its Global Concert Pulse, averaging more than 18,000 tickets sold per show.

In a 2024 interview with The Christian Post, Frank said his decision to leave mainstream pop behind was rooted in a desire to create music that reflected his relationship with God.

“As long as I'm putting the truth of the Gospel in the songs, and if I can recognize the Holy Spirit in the music, then I know that He's going to be doing the work because I don't put any pressure on it,” Frank told CP.

“Jesus is my Savior, and I'm alive when I worship Him,” he said. “Once I started making Christian music and worshiping Him, going back to making pop music is like air. It has no substance for me personally. The fact that I get to wake up every day and worship Jesus and then just record it, and other people get to worship Jesus, too, it is so fulfilling and so life-giving, and I'm here to stay.”

This article was originally published by The Christian Post.