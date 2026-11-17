The Pines Church in Bangor, Maine. | Photo credit: Facebook / The Pines Church

A federal judge in Maine has ruled that a public school board violated a church’s constitutional rights by refusing to lease school facilities to the congregation because of its conservative religious views.

Chief U.S. District Judge Lance Walker of the District of Maine handed down the ruling Friday in The Pines Church and Matt Gioia v. Hermon School Department.

The dispute arose after The Pines Church, based in Bangor, sought to rent space at a high school in Hermon. School board members questioned the congregation’s stance on same-sex marriage and abortion before turning down its request.

Walker, who was appointed by President Donald Trump, emphasized that “if a public school’s facilities are available for public use, a religious organization cannot be denied access to those facilities because it is a religious organization.”

The judge determined that most board members acted with “bad motive” in denying the lease and consequently “violated the Plaintiffs’ rights under the First Amendment.” Walker also singled out a board member for asking “intrusive questions” that “expressed viewpoint related concerns towards Plaintiffs.”

“Defendant’s treatment and denial of the Church’s application for a year-long lease violated the Plaintiffs’ rights under the First Amendment of the United States Constitution and Maine’s public accommodations law,” Walker wrote.

Bob Tyler, president of Advocates for Faith & Freedom, the religious liberty law firm representing the congregation, welcomed the decision in an emailed statement.

“This ruling affirms a fundamental principle: when public schools open their facilities to community groups such as sports teams, scouts, and recreation programs, they cannot exclude churches simply because of their faith,” Tyler said.

“The court saw through pretextual concerns about staffing, capacity, and logistics and correctly identified the real motive — hostility to the Church’s religious viewpoint. The Constitution demands neutrality, and today the court enforced it.”

Established by Pastor Matt Gioia in 2021, The Pines Church originally held services at a movie theater in Orono, Maine. The congregation’s growth prompted Gioia to pursue a year-long lease for a larger venue.

After the school board denied the lease following questions about Gioia’s church’s views on LGBT issues and abortion access, the church filed a lawsuit against Hermon school officials in May 2023, alleging violations of the First Amendment and Maine’s public accommodations laws.