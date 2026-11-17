Photo credit: AdobeStock/ Volodymyr

Christian leaders across Australia have appealed to the country’s prime minister to withdraw proposed online safety legislation, warning that the measures could undermine religious liberty and freedom of expression.

The government says the proposed Online Safety Amendment (Digital Duty of Care) Bill 2026 is intended to shield Australians, particularly children, from harmful content on the internet.

While expressing support for the legislation’s objectives, the church leaders cautioned in a joint letter that “the Bill as presently drafted is much broader than necessary to achieve the goal of protection from genuine serious harm”.

“It will have significant adverse consequences for freedom of religion and freedom of expression,” they said.

Signatories include representatives of Australia’s evangelical, Baptist, Anglican and Presbyterian churches, along with Hillsong.

The leaders raised concerns that the proposed legislation would create “strong incentives” for technology companies to suppress lawful expressions of religious belief.

They also pointed to insufficient safeguards against unjustified content restrictions and the absence of explicit protections for religious freedom and lawful religious speech. The letter characterized the bill’s definition of harmful material as “broad and uncertain”.

Under the proposed legislation, even small congregations operating basic websites could potentially face annual assessments of the risks associated with their online content.

The signatories urged the government to develop alternative legislation addressing a more “tightly defined” category of harmful content while requiring technology companies to balance online safety measures with the protection of free expression.

They also recommended requiring platforms to notify content creators when their material is restricted, explain the reasons behind such decisions and provide access to “an effective and speedy” review process.

The letter concluded, “We ask the Government to withdraw the Bill and offer a new Bill which deals with our objections and provides explicit and effective protection for lawful religious expression, requires decision-makers and providers to have regard to freedom of religion and expression, ensures that the least restrictive reasonably effective measures are used, and excludes or substantially simplifies the obligations applying to genuinely low-risk religious and community websites.”