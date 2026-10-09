Pro-Life Groups Reach 3 Million Homes in Key Battlegrounds Ahead of Midterms

Photo credit: Unsplash / Tessa Rampersad

Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America and its partner, Women Speak Out PAC, say their canvassers have knocked on more than 3 million doors in competitive states and congressional districts ahead of November’s midterm elections.

Student volunteers from more than 100 colleges and universities accounted for 1.4 million of those visits as part of the groups’ broader effort to influence abortion policy and voter turnout.

SBA Pro-Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser said the organization believes direct conversations with voters could matter in closely contested races.

“The Democrats are no longer the party of safe, legal and rare — they have a national agenda for abortion at any point, everywhere. Through our voter outreach, we are making sure their abortion extremism costs the Left on Election Day,” she said.

“Every day, our canvassers are having meaningful face-to-face conversations exposing Democrats’ stance and convincing voters to cast their votes against candidates who endorse abortion in the seventh, eighth and ninth months.”

The organization previously announced plans to spend $80 million backing pro-life candidates during the 2026 election cycle and to reach voters through door-to-door canvassing, digital advertising, direct mail and early-voting outreach.

Its campaign is focused on Wisconsin, Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Montana, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. All except Montana and North Carolina have gubernatorial races this year, while all except Wisconsin have U.S. Senate contests in the midterms.

The outreach comes as abortion remains a major issue in congressional and gubernatorial campaigns. Democratic lawmakers have also identified abortion-related legislation as a priority if their party regains control of Congress.

Among the proposals are the Women’s Health Protection Act, which would establish federal protections for abortion before fetal viability and in certain circumstances afterward, and the Equal Access to Abortion Coverage in Health Insurance Act, which would expand abortion coverage through federally supported health programs.

SBA Pro-Life America maintains that opposition to later-term abortion could influence competitive races and says its field operation is intended to keep the issue before voters.

The groups say they remain on pace to contact 10.5 million voters before Election Day on Nov. 3.