Steve Maile, a Christian street preacher. | Screenshot: YouTube / Steve Maile

Authorities in England have ended their investigation into Steve Maile, a Christian street preacher arrested in April while publicly sharing the Gospel and criticizing Islam in Watford, a town north of London.

The 66-year-old grandfather will not face further legal action following a seven-month investigation, according to the Watford Observer, which cited Hertfordshire Police. A police representative said the Crown Prosecution Service made its decision “at this time” after reviewing the available evidence.

Maile was arrested on April 18 after police received a report alleging that he had assaulted a minor. Officers also investigated him over a suspected racially or religiously aggravated public order offense, Christian Today reported. Christian Legal Centre, which has supported his case, said Maile denied the assault allegation and that police subsequently dropped that aspect of the investigation, continuing to examine his statements about Islam and LGBT lifestyles.

Maile maintained that his comments reflected biblical teachings and contained neither threats nor encouragement of hatred. According to Christian Concern, he had been delivering sermons, singing religious hymns and popular songs, and calling on people to repent in Watford's busy town center. Police documentation included “distress by words” among the suspected offenses.

Video showing officers surrounding Maile and placing him in handcuffs circulated extensively online. He was reportedly restrained with two sets of handcuffs and detained for up to 12 hours at police stations in Watford and Hatfield. Maile said the restraints remained painfully tight for approximately 90 minutes despite his complaints, leaving him with hand injuries that required medical attention and splints.

Maile, who leads Oasis City Church and has spent 45 years preaching, welcomed the end of the investigation but expressed frustration over how police treated him.

“Criticizing Islam is not a criminal offense,” Maile said, maintaining that he had peacefully preached, sung and discussed his Christian beliefs.

He is considering a civil lawsuit against the police force concerning his arrest, detention and treatment in custody. Maile is also seeking an apology and has pledged to continue preaching publicly, including in Watford.

Andrea Williams, chief executive of Christian Concern, said the decision was expected because she believed there had never been evidence of criminal wrongdoing. She criticized officers for treating a 66-year-old pastor without a criminal record as a dangerous suspect.

“Once again, the process became the punishment,” Williams said.