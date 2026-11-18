Volunteers from Good News Global Prison Ministry are packing Hope Packs to distribute to inmates for Christmas. | Screenshot: GoodNewsGlobal via Offical Video

Christian legal organization Liberty Counsel has released its annual “Naughty and Nice List” ahead of Christmas, evaluating how major retailers acknowledge the holiday in their marketing and encouraging consumers to support businesses that celebrate it. Updated Nov. 11, the list categorizes retailers as “Companies That Recognize and Celebrate Christmas” or “Companies That Silence and Censor Christmas.”

This year’s edition places 28 businesses on the “Nice List” for explicitly acknowledging Christmas, while 18 retailers that omit references to the holiday appear on the “Naughty List.”

“After a streak on the Naughty List, Barnes & Noble joins the Nice List in 2026. This well-known bookstore is offering a variety of holiday gift cards saying, ‘Merry Christmas.’ The store also sells many Christian books and Christmas products,” Liberty Counsel said in its announcement.

Big Lots! similarly earned a place on the Nice List after featuring a Christmas graphic promoting seasonal products on its website. Best Buy, however, was moved to the Naughty List after receiving a favorable rating in 2025.

Among the other retailers receiving favorable ratings are Bass Pro Shops, Bath & Body Works, Bed Bath & Beyond, Costco, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Hallmark, Hobby Lobby, Home Depot, JCPenney, Kirkland’s, Kohl’s, Lowe’s, Macy’s, Sam’s Club, Sears, Staples, Target and Walmart.

Several businesses returned to the Naughty List this year, including Academy Sports + Outdoors, American Eagle Outfitters, Burlington, CVS Pharmacy, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Eddie Bauer, Gap, Kmart, Lord & Taylor, Nordstrom, TJ Maxx and Walgreens.

The list forms part of Liberty Counsel’s 24th annual “Friend or Foe Christmas Campaign,” an initiative designed to “educate and, when necessary, litigate to ensure religious viewpoints are not censored from Christmas and holiday themes.” The organization is calling on consumers to “give the gift of Christmas back to the companies who support it,” and avoid businesses that “choose to profit from Christmas while pretending it does not exist.”

“Christmas is a recognized federal and state holiday,” said Mat Staver, Liberty Counsel’s founder and chairman. “It makes no sense to pretend it does not exist or that the holiday should be stripped of Christian symbols and themes.”

Public opinion surveys have indicated a preference among Americans for traditional Christmas greetings. A December 2024 YouGov poll of 1,136 U.S. adults found that 65% favored “Merry Christmas” over “Happy Holidays.” Similarly, a December 2022 Monmouth University survey of 805 adults found that 61% preferred “Merry Christmas,” compared with 30% who favored “Happy Holidays.”